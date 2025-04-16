Letter: Columnist Thiessen is classic Trump supplicant

A recent letter writer is absolutely right on the two points they make about columnist Marc Thiessen (“Signalgate apologist is example of inanity,” Star-Advertiser, April 7).

Thiessen’s glorifying of The Beloved Leader knows no bounds. When Joe Biden was at the helm, this guy blamed everything on him but for the weather. He is so loyal, Donald Trump would have done well to find room for him among his Cabinet members. Thiessen would have been in good company, as many of those currently holding Cabinet posts appear to have been appointed more for their loyalty than talent and skills.

The Supreme Court and Congress have the power to use the law to stop some of this carnage, but to date are prepared to see where one man’s ambitions can take us.

And a special thank you to Mitch McConnell — much of this is your fault.

Patrick Myatt

Hawaii Kai

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter