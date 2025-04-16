Letter: Remember, Hamas is the real monster in Gaza

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Star-Advertiser continues to print letters that inflame readers against Israel in their misguided support of the terrorist group that holds the people of Gaza and Israel hostage to their suicidal and homicidal goals.

Hamas abandoned the Gazans to violence and war after Hamas attacked Israeli peace activists and murdered concertgoers. Hamas retreated underground, stating that the U.N. could protect the people Hamas had abandoned.

Like the Japanese warlords who left the people of Okinawa to be caught in the crossfire of war and hid in underground tunnels, Hamas deliberately left civilians to be killed in a brutal urban warfare situation.

Pro-Hamas propaganda circulated among U.S. colleges on Oct. 7 as Hamas was taking hostages in Israel, U.S. citizens among them. That propaganda deserves to be responded to in the paper and at University of Hawaii campuses.

Jean E. Rosenfeld

Nuuanu

