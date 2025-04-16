Letter: SAVE Act would depress already low voter turnout

By voting to pass the SAVE Act, U.S. Rep. Ed Case is trying to make it difficult for the people of Hawaii to register and vote. Not enough of us vote anyway, despite the fact that the state of Hawaii has made it relatively easy to do so with online registration and mail-in ballots. Case voted against such measures. Among other changes, the SAVE Act mandates physical documentation of U.S. citizenship to register to vote. “Not so bad,” you may say, but the devil is in the details.

If the name on our birth certificate does not match our current legal name, we cannot vote without additional proof. Passports and some IDs will work, but obtaining those documents are particularly onerous steps for women who changed their name when they married. Some men do, too.

We should remember to not vote for Ed Case in 2026. Shame on him.

Jill Thach

Kailua

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter