Letter: Trump’s Liberation Day mainly for U.S. oligarchs

Liberation Day for whom? The tariffs feint has spread fear globally, so the new oligarchs can poke through the rubble on Wall Street, filling their shopping baskets with whatever they want at bargain prices. They will thus gain even more clout to manipulate stocks like puppeteers. While the oligarchs party in exclusive resorts, the floods of destruction cover up their naked heists, leaving millions of homeless searching in overflowing back-alley garbage bins for their old hopes.

In Washington, D.C., thugs are purging resistance from demolished government agencies, opening up federal lands to looting by fossil fuel extractors and loggers, and amplifying racism, sexism and bigotry.

The country will need a name change, perhaps to “Godfatherland.” What ever happened to the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, including that most neglected unalienable right, the pursuit of happiness?

David Chappell

Kaneohe

