Off the news: UH students impacted by visa crackdown

It’s been disconcerting at least, and chilling at worst, to hear of international students being detained or facing deportation by U.S. federal officials for vague or unspecified reasons; some had engaged in freedom of speech. The publication Inside Higher Ed reports the number of revoked student visas reached 1,179 Monday, affecting more than 180 colleges nationwide.

Across the University of Hawaii system, “a few” — fewer than five — of UH’s 1,700-plus international students have had their visas revoked by federal officials, as of Friday. The exact reasons as to why remain unclear.