Editorial: Geothermal is an asset if done right

Developing geothermal energy became a state priority in January, when Gov. Josh Green issued an executive order aimed at speeding up Hawaii’s transition to renewable sources. Two bills still alive at the Legislature this week push toward that goal, and lawmakers must be mindful of the public purse as they reconcile the outreach and exploration described in both.

>> Senate Bill 1269, introduced by Big Island Sen. Lorraine Inouye, allows the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) and a contractor selected through competitive bidding to identify potential sites and drill test wells on Hawaii island to find an appropriate location for a utility-scale (high production) geothermal power plant. This project has momentum, since DBEDT has already begun work on a development plan with $3 million allocated last year. The bill’s initial funding target, $6 million, has been blanked out.

>> House Bill 1020 would fund an expansive search for viable geothermal sites across the state — locations where water heated by magma that’s risen from the Earth’s core can be reached — as well as areas suitable for carbon sequestration, where carbon dioxide, the atmosphere-warming by-product of fossil fuel use, can be trapped underground. The exploration would be conducted in tandem with equally expansive community outreach — close communication with residents, in advance of choosing sites. Benefits from emphasizing outreach include tapping resident knowledge to identify locations, and information on how power production can best benefit users; mutually beneficial projects designed with community input are far less likely to spark objection and protest.

Submitted on behalf of the governor’s office, HB 1020 initially requested over $33 million total over two years, allocated to the Hawaii State Energy Office (HSEO) to fund work on Hawaii, Maui and Oahu. The amount has now been blanked out, and HSEO removed as lead agency — however, both HSEO Chief Energy Officer Mark Glick and DBEDT Director James Tokioka testified in support of HB 1020, affirming that the two offices will collaborate. Tokioka testified that HSEO would provide necessary technical expertise, and stated that the bill’s “extensive scope” justified the funding requested.

It’s likely that legislators will combine elements of the two bills into one, if House and Senate agree that DBEDT should control the purse strings, but the intent behind HB 1020 should not be lost. SB 1269 makes the case for Hawaii island as the best site for a geothermal power plant, and for DBEDT as lead agency in exploring geothermal resources, stating that DBEDT’s “commercial lens” and contract experience best encourage private investment and a viable project. HB 1020 envisions a statewide environmental assessment, using a particular (“slim-hole”) type of test well and laying groundwork for multiple projects to serve separate islands.

Lofty visions, indeed. Further, there’s a wide gap between the funding requested for Hawaii island planning and this statewide exploration, so legislators must ensure that overall, allocations are right-sized and thorough investigation is doable. With solid information about viable sites, HB 1020 can spur equally large private investments in statewide energy production.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Hawaii needs to expand its renewable energy portfolio because constraints apply to the footprint of wind and solar projects — and because solar and wind power are intermittent; the sun doesn’t shine and wind doesn’t blow 24/7. Geothermal, on the other hand, if done right, is not only affordable once initial costs are covered, but consistent. The intense heat emanating from Earth’s core will be available for millennia.

About two-thirds of the state’s electricity is currently generated from imported petroleum products, and overall, Hawaii has the highest electricity prices in the nation. Affordable, renewable, island-sourced geothermal power could benefit islanders immensely — reducing costs and providing self-generated stability.