A FLAVORFUL ESCAPE

With just a couple weeks left in April, why not treat yourself to Tango Contemporary Cafe’s (1288 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 120) prix fixe menu? Available until April 30, this three-course meal is $40 from 4 to 6 p.m. and $46 after 6 p.m. Begin your culinary journey with a refreshing ahi crudo topped with macerated strawberries, crispy shallots and a lilikoi sherry vinaigrette. For the main course, indulge in roasted chicken breast with Brussel sprouts, quinoa, baby carrots and a vibrant lemon herb jus. End on a sweet note with a delightful matcha cake paired with fresh berries, strawberry whipped cream and lemon tuile.

Visit tangocafehawaii.com.

A TASTE OF LUXURY, the easter way

Still searching for the perfect Easter brunch? Look no further than UMI by Vikram Garg (2233 Helumoa Road), where you can enjoy a front-row seat to a four-course Easter brunch on April 20. At $85 per person, this delicious feast includes a seafood bento with five small bites, followed by a salad and bread course. For the main course, choose from beef bourguignon, loco moco with Hamakua mushroom gravy, ros omelet with a Hawaiian sweet roll, or a fish and chip sandwich. No Easter brunch is complete without dessert — choose from masala chai panna cotta, matcha cheesecake, rice and dulce de leche pudding, namelaka and kalua gelee, or a mango blancmange.

Visit umibyvikramgarg.com for reservations and information.

THANK YOUR TEAM IN STYLE

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Great work is always the result of a dedicated team — and who doesn’t love a boss who treats their staff to lunch? Celebrate the team’s hard work with Administrative Professionals Day at The Dotted Line at AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu (1111 Bishop St.). From April 21-25, enjoy a special three-course pre fixe menu for lunch and dinner. As a bonus, each diner will receive a 20% voucher for Common Ground, AC’s coffee bodega, redeemable until May 23. Make a reservation for Monday, Wednesday or Friday to enjoy live entertainment from 4 to 7 p.m.

Follow @thedottedlinehnl on Instagram.

SAKURA BLOSSOMS, JAPANESE FLAVORS

If you missed out on a spring break trip to Japan, don’t worry! Prince Waikiki (100 Holomoana St.) is bringing the popular cherry blossom season to Hawaii with its House of Sakura pop-up. From now until May 11, guests can step into the Sakura Bar to sip and savor the flavors of Japan. In collaboration with House of Suntory, enjoy signature drinks like Toki Highball, Umi Hikari and Sakura Yume. Dine beneath the sakura tree and indulge in dishes like truffle tamagoyaki, mini beef fat rice and vegan yuzu kimchi potato salad. You can also share the Picnic Sampler for Two, featuring miso butterfish, sakura onigiri, ahi and charred salmon sashimi, and more. The pop-up is open 5 to 10 p.m. from Thursdays through Sundays.

To learn more, visit princewaikiki.com.

NEW LOCATION, NEW GAMES, NEW DEALS

Great work is always the result of a dedicated team — and who doesn’t love a boss who treats their staff to lunch? Celebrate the team’s hard work with Administrative Professionals Day at The Dotted Line at AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu (1111 Bishop St.). From April 21-25, enjoy a special three-course pre fixe menu for lunch and dinner. As a bonus, each diner will receive a 20% voucher for Common Ground, AC’s coffee bodega, redeemable until May 23. Make a reservation for Monday, Wednesday or Friday to enjoy live entertainment from 4 to 7 p.m.

Follow @thedottedlinehnl on Instagram.