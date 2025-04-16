A sweet dessert with Royal ties

By Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

This dessert, named for Meghan’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, is based on a banana pudding recipe of Meghan’s grandmother. In the Southern classic, vanilla pudding is layered with cookies and sliced banana; Meghan’s version adds the sweet-tart sting of strawberries macerated with lemon. She happens to have a passion fruit vine in her garden, and its yellow seeds make a nice, juicy garnish. This layered pudding can be made in individual glasses for a party, or a big bowl for a family night in.

Chantilly Lili

Ingredients:

For the vanilla pudding:

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 2 cups whole milk

• 1/3 cup sugar

• 3 large egg yolks

• 1 tablespoon cold unsalted butter

• 1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

• 1/4 teaspoon fine salt

For the fruit and assembly:

• 8 ounces strawberries, sliced (1 1/2 cups)

• 1 tablespoon sugar, plus more to taste

• 1 lemon

• 1 ripe banana

• 4 vanilla wafers, finely crushed

• Mint leaves, for garnish

• 1 passion fruit (optional)

For the Chantilly cream:

• 3/4 cup heavy cream

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

Directions:

Make the pudding: Whisk the cornstarch and 1/4 cup milk in a small bowl until smooth. Whisk the

sugar, yolks and remaining 1 3/4 cups milk in a medium saucepan. Whisk the cornstarch mixture again, then whisk into the saucepan.

Set over medium heat and whisk continuously until thickened and beginning to bubble, 5 to 7 minutes. Let boil gently, still whisking, for 2 minutes. Scrape into a bowl and whisk in the butter, vanilla and salt until the butter melts.

Press plastic wrap directly against the surface and refrigerate until cold and set, at least 2 hours and up to 2 days.

Half an hour before serving, prepare the fruit: Gently stir the strawberries with the sugar. Zest half the lemon on top and squeeze in 1 teaspoon juice. Stir again, then taste and add more sugar to taste. Macerate by letting the berries stand to soften and sweeten at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Make the cream: Whisk the cream by hand or with an electric mixer in a bowl until soft peaks form. Add the sugar and vanilla and whisk until medium peaks form.

To assemble: Cut the banana into thin slices. Whisk the chilled pudding vigorously until smooth and airy and dollop a spoonful in each of 6 small serving glasses. Spread to cover the bottom if needed. Divide the banana among the cups, then cover with another spoonful of pudding and spread two-thirds of the berries on top, leaving behind any juices. Cover with the remaining pudding. Dollop the cream on top and top with the remaining berries (without juices). Garnish with cookie crumbs, mint and passion fruit seeds, if using. Serve immediately.

Total time: 2 3/4 hours, serves 6.

