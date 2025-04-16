EGGLESS WONDERS

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Eggs have ruled breakfast tables and baking trays for generations, but their reign is cracking. With soaring prices, the highly pathogenic avian influenza and sustainability concerns, more people are scrambling for alternatives. As of March 2025, the state Department of Agriculture reported that the median price for a dozen large, locally produced eggs rose by 20% to $9.51, while the price for mainland eggs increased by 30% to $9.46.

Plant-based egg options are a game-changer. They are free from cholesterol, lower in saturated fat and eliminate the risk of salmonella contamination and exposure to antibiotics or hormones found in factory-farmed eggs.

Just Egg ($11.59 at Down To Earth) is a plant-based egg alternative made from mung bean protein, designed to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of traditional eggs.

It comes in a liquid form that cooks up just like scrambled eggs, with a rich, savory flavor and a fluffy texture. Use it for omelets, quiches, and even French toast, or try the Just Egg Breakfast Burrito from the frozen section of DTE ($8.59).

Get creative with tofu for egg-free dishes that are egg-ceptionally tasty! The secret? Kala namak, or Himalayan black salt, a volcanic rock salt with a distinct sulfuric aroma and taste, mimicking the flavor of eggs. Common in South Asian cuisine, it enhances tofu scrambles, vegan omelets and other egg-free dishes.

For a quick tofu scramble, crumble one block of medium to firm tofu into a skillet. Add 2 tablespoons each of plant milk and nutritional yeast, 1 teaspoon each of kala namak and onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1/4 teaspoon turmeric (for color). Cook on medium heat for 2 minutes, then season with pepper and serve warm or cold.

​Here are four restaurants offering cluck-free creations worth trying.

Island Vintage Wine Bar in Waikiki features Just Egg in three of its dishes: the vegan egg scramble ($26.95) packed with tempeh bacon and crispy breakfast potatoes; the vegan “egg and bacon” sandwich ($22.95); and the vegan bibimbap ($22.95). Visit islandvintagewinebar.com.

For a nutritious

grab-and-go meal, Leahi Health’s five locations serve a breakfast taco ($11) with tofu scramble (tofu, taro, green onion, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes), black beans and corn, served on a warm pita with avocado, tomatoes and coconut bacon. Get the Taco Tuesday deal ($15) for any taco set and smoothie of your choice. Visit leahihealth.com.

Juicy Brew’s plant-based café in Kaimuki offers two brioche bun delights — the “egg” salad sammie ($9) with a tofu-based egg salad and organic greens; and a frittata breakfast sandwich ($10) packed with house-made cheese, pesto aioli and a frittata filled with roasted potatoes, bell pepper, and caramelized onion. Visit juicybrew.menu.

Blondies Vegan Kitchen in Chinatown a serves a breakfast sandwich (from $11.95) featuring house-made vegan eggs, sausage and cheese — all free from GMOs, soy, nuts, gluten, dairy and animal products. Visit blondiesvegankitchenfoodtruckhawaii.com.