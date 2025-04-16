Flavors of Sonora

Swipe or click to see more

Sabrozon Fresh Mexican Food Truck is a family-owned business that has been making authentic Mexican cuisine for more than 20 years. Its owners moved to the Aloha State to follow their dreams of bringing Sonoran-style Mexican food to the shores of Oahu.

The biz moved to Kakaako from its previous location in Waikiki last year and now features a seating area with tables and chairs that are soon to be upgraded.

“It’s a really great location,” says owner Raul De La Torre. “The local Kakaako community has been amazing.”

Customers can still find tried-and-true bestselling items on Sabrozon’s menu, like its lamb quesa birria tacos ($16.95), which come with rice, beans, cilantro, onions, limes and cosomme, and its mahimahi Baja tacos ($17.95). The latter comes with shrimp or fish, rice, beans, cabbage, pico de gallo, Baja ranch, dressing and limes.

New to its menu is the carne asada plate ($24.95), which comprises grilled steak, fried jalapeños, grilled onions, rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole.

The biz also has introduced its enchiladas ($16.95), which come with two enchiladas, choice of meat — options include steak, spicy pork, grilled chicken, lamb, grilled veggies or cheese — rice, beans, and homemade mole sauce and green salsa.

Patrons can also indulge in Sabrozon’s new campechano burrito ($15.95) — rice, choice of beans, steak, spicy pork, pico de gallo — and chile relleno burrito ($16.95). The latter comes with a whole chile relleno, rice, cabbage, pico de gallo and homemade green salsa inside. Tip: Customers can have beans added for no charge.

Sabrozon has also added dessert to its menu. Patrons can indulge in churros ($5), piña tamales ($5.95) and fried plantains ($7.95).

The food truck is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. For updates and to learn more about Sabrozon’s daily specials — follow

@sabrozon_hi on Instagram.

“We want to bring an experience to our customers, not just sell Mexican food,” says De La Torre.

Sabrozon Fresh Mexican Food

575 Cooke St., Honolulu

808-482-9445

Instagram: @sabrozon_hi

How to order: In person, by phone, website, online ordering

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay