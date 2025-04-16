Fried and Fabulous

I’ll skip the mess and chaos of frying food at home and head straight to a restaurant when I’m craving something golden, crispy and irresistible. The next time you’re in the mood to “fry it up,” make sure to visit these spots.

QUIORA

Quiora’s “caprese” appetizer ($26) delivers all the Italian flavors and fried goodness I crave. The dish offers a bold twist on the classic caprese, with golden, fried mozzarella topped with a sweet tomato jam and a side of arugula from Kahumana Food Hub and Organic Farms. I’ve learned that freezing cheese before frying helps achieve that perfect crispy exterior with a gooey center, but let’s be honest — that’s one extra step I’d rather skip. So I’ll happily leave it to Quiora, who has truly perfected the art of frying cheese.

Quiora

383 Kalaimoku St.

808-729-9757

Instagram: @quiorawaikiki

OKOME BENTO

When I’m in Kapolei, I head to Okome Bento to build my own donburi. Choose your base, entree and topping to get a little bit of all your favorites. My go-to order is white rice with shrimp tempura and vegetable tempura ($13.95), with a side of spicy ahi ($6.50). If you’re torn between options, try the ahi katsu trio ($17.45). For a quick snack, head to the tempura bar where you can pick from a variety fried favorites like ebi, ika, oyster, vegetables and oden. The fried possibilities are endless!

Okombe Bento

91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy.

808-798-9731

Instagram: @okomehawaii

ZIGU

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect happy hour deal to pair with crispy fried chicken, Zigu is the go-to spot. Its

mochiko fried chicken ($13 happy hour, $14.50 for dinner), served with a smoked mayo and pickled radish, is the ideal match for a cold Kirin Ichiban or a refreshing glass of Islander Sake. Craving more fried options? The assorted tempura, featuring a delicious mix of shrimp and local vegetables, is another stellar choice. And if you find yourself staying past happy hour, don’t miss out on other fried favorites like the fried takoyaki in hot broth and agedashi fried aloha tofu. The fried indulgences here are truly endless.

Zigu

413 Seaside Ave. Ste. 1F

808-212-9252

Instagram: @zigu.hi

NICO’S PIER 38

If you’re craving a classic fish and chips meal, look no further than Nico’s Pier 38, where you can indulge in a truly satisfying dish. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick lunch or enjoying a leisurely dinner with live music, you’ll be treated to fresh fish, perfectly fried in a crispy beer batter and paired with golden fries, tangy malt vinegar and Nico’s signature ginger garlic cilantro dip ($17 lunch, $22 dinner). But the fried goodness doesn’t end there. Add the calamari ($18) served with a house-made cocktail sauce. Lunch is served daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. For a true taste of the ocean, Nico’s is the place to be!

Nico’s Pier 38

1129 N Nimitz Hwy.

808-540-1377

Instagram: @nicospier38