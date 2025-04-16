Kanpai to Izakaya

Wednesday, April 16, 2025
74°
Today's Paper
By Cassidy Apo
Today
•
Updated
2:25 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Izakaya is a type of Japanese pub or restaurant that offers a variety of small, shareable plates. When I feel like being transported to Japan, this is where I go:
TASTE THE HEART OF JAPAN
Tucked away on Young Street, Izakaya Matsuri (1436 Young St. Ste. 103) is filled with family love and a deep pride for authentic Japanese cuisine. Chef Yoshi, as he’s affectionately known, is behind the sushi counter crafting the restaurant’s izakaya magic. I always go for a selection of two-piece nigiri, such as hamachi, otoro and scallop ($14 each). Add a side of beef tongue ($16.50) and hamachi kama ($25) to sample a little bit of everything.
Follow @matsurihawaii on Instagram for updates and reservations.
SIZZLING STEAKS with a SWEET TREAT
Take a drive down Kapahulu Avenue, and you might just discover Izakaya Nonbei (3108 Olu St.). The two-story restaurant is perfect for a quick meal with friends or for celebrating a special occasion. My go-to dishes include the wafu steak ($30), crispy koebi karaage ($11.50) and — of course — a scoop of green tea ice cream ($5) to end the night. Be sure to arrive early — on busy nights, you might miss out on these favorites!
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
Visit izakayanonbei.com for reservations.