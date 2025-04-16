Kanpai to Izakaya

Izakaya is a type of Japanese pub or restaurant that offers a variety of small, shareable plates. When I feel like being transported to Japan, this is where I go:

TASTE THE HEART OF JAPAN

Tucked away on Young Street, Izakaya Matsuri (1436 Young St. Ste. 103) is filled with family love and a deep pride for authentic Japanese cuisine. Chef Yoshi, as he’s affectionately known, is behind the sushi counter crafting the restaurant’s izakaya magic. I always go for a selection of two-piece nigiri, such as hamachi, otoro and scallop ($14 each). Add a side of beef tongue ($16.50) and hamachi kama ($25) to sample a little bit of everything.

Follow @matsurihawaii on Instagram for updates and reservations.

SIZZLING STEAKS with a SWEET TREAT

Take a drive down Kapahulu Avenue, and you might just discover Izakaya Nonbei (3108 Olu St.). The two-story restaurant is perfect for a quick meal with friends or for celebrating a special occasion. My go-to dishes include the wafu steak ($30), crispy koebi karaage ($11.50) and — of course — a scoop of green tea ice cream ($5) to end the night. Be sure to arrive early — on busy nights, you might miss out on these favorites!

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Visit izakayanonbei.com for reservations.