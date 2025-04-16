SPAM-tastic Eats

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Waikiki SPAM JAM presented by OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels takes place 4-10 p.m. April 26 on Kalakaua Avenue. The longest-running street event in Hawaii will showcase food and retail booths, three stages featuring local musicians and hula halau, arts and crafts, keiki activities, and appearances by the SPAMMY character and friends. There will also be a drone show at 9 p.m. In addition, from April 19 to May 4, participating restaurants will be featuring signature Spam dishes during Restaurant Week. A portion of the festival’s proceeds will be donated to Hawaii Foodbank, Visitor Aloha Society Hawaii and Waikiki Community Center. Visit spamjamhawaii.com and follow its Instagram (@waikikispamjam).

Aloha Amigo Island Mexican Cantina

Aloha Amigo Island Mexican Cantina (400 Royal Hawaiian Ave.) is known for its exceptional hospitality, delightful island-Mexican fusion cuisine and a variety of refreshing libations.

During Waikiki SPAM JAM’s Dine In Restaurant Week from April 19-May 4, guests can enjoy its spicy Spam poke tacos. It comes with three tacos comprised of Spam, diced Ho Farms tomatoes, Bermuda red onions on a bed of red and white cabbage-carrot slaw, tossed with a little bit of spices and chile, and a drizzle of gochujang aioli.

Visit alohaamigo-islandmexicancantina.com.

Hula Grill

Hula Grill (2335 Kalakaua Ave.), located in OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beach Resort, boasts chef-inspired Hawaii regional cuisine. It uses locally sourced ingredients like line-caught fresh fish, local produce and all-natural meats.

At the festival, the biz will be serving a truffle Spam saimin — garlic truffle dashi, saimin noodles, tocino Spam, kamoboko, tamago, green onions and fried garlic — and kalua pork Spam nachos. The latter comprises crispy wonton chips, Spam queso cheese, kalua pig, crispy Spam, lomi tomato and jalapeño.

Visit hulagrillwaikiki.com.

Da Ultimate Grindz

Da Ultimate Grindz (94-256 Waipahu Depot St.) is a family-run restaurant that takes pride in its authentic and delectable Filipino dishes and local plate lunches. Each dish is created with love and the freshest and highest-quality ingredients.

Event-goers can visit the biz’s booth during Waikiki SPAM JAM to try its myriad Spam dishes, including an ultimate classic Spam loco moco smothered with housemade gravy, an ultimate truffle cream Spam bowl with rice or tossed salad, a Spam yakisoba or loaded poutine fries topped with Spam bits.

Visit daultimategrindzhi.com.

Banzai Burger

Located in the Kuhio Avenue Food Hall in International Market Place, Banzai Burger (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 250) is a local burger joint serving breakfast and other comfort foods in a casual atmosphere.

Guests can indulge in its Hawaiian burger with Spam during Restaurant Week. It features beef patty, Spam, Swiss cheese, local grilled pineapple and grilled red onions with Hawaiian teriyaki sauce and garlic mayo.

Other popular items include its barbecue burger (cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings, barbecue sauce and garlic mayo) and Waimea burger (two beef patties, American cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, diced onions and banzai sauce).

Follow @banzaiburgerhi on Instagram.

Moani Waikiki

Moani Waikiki (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 312) in International Market Place features Hawaiian fare and drinks accompanied by nightly live music.

The biz will be serving a Spam mac and cheese during the Waikiki SPAM JAM Restaurant Week.

Other popular items include the Moani loco moco with cremini mushroom gravy, Moani fried rice and two sunny-side-up eggs; pulehu chicken, which boasts garlic miso slaw, Moani fried rice and a taro roll; and the twisted banana split that boasts banana cream lumpia, three scoops of assorted gelato, whipped cream, a chocolate drizzle and a classic maraschino cherry.

Visit moaniwaikiki.com.

Kayak Cafe

Located in Canterbury Place Condominium, Kayak Cafe (1910 Ala Moana Blvd.) is a casual, kid-friendly eatery known for its delicious breakfast and brunch plates as well as its extensive beverage list consisting of beer, wine and cocktails.

During Restaurant Week, the biz will be offering a Spam Shaka Bloody Mary cocktail that boasts vodka, tomato juice and other spices and flavors, topped with celery, lime, pepper and a shaka-shaped Spam. Also on the menu are Spam eggs Benedict with potatoes and a Spam Hawaiian pizza. The latter features Spam, pepperoni, cheese, jalapeños and pineapples.

Follow @kayakcafe.honolulu on Instagram.

Greek Grotto

Greek Grotto (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 250) offers Mediterranean fare in the heart of Waikiki. The biz specializes in gyros, rice plates and salads, and is known for other popular items, including its Greek fries, hummus and babaganoush.

Greek Grotto prepared a special treat for the festival’s Restaurant Week: Gyro with Spam! Think traditional gyro, which features seasoned, roasted lamb/beef with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce — only this time it also features the beloved classic lunch meat!

Follow the biz @greekgrottohi on Instagram.

Restaurant 604

Blending American and Pacific Rim flavors with fresh, local ingredients, Restaurant 604 (57 Arizona Memorial Drive Ste. 108) offers its guests a unique island-inspired dining experience in a relaxing Pearl Harbor setting.

The biz will be presenting its spicy Spamon bomb bites and inari Spam fried rice at Waikiki SPAM JAM. The spicy Spamon bomb bites boast nori paper, sushi rice, teriyaki Spam, spicy salmon, garlic aioli and green onion curls. The inari Spam fried rice features cone sushi, garlic fried rice, six teriyaki sauce and crispy onions. Those who want the best of both worlds can order the combo bomb, which comes with one spicy Spamon bomb and two inari Spam fried rice.

Visit restaurant604.com.