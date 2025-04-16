East-West Center funding is at risk
COURTESY EAST-WEST CENTER
The annual student-led East-West Fest cultural celebration, which was held Sunday in Manoa, was made possible this year by East-West Center alumni and other private donors.
COURTESY EAST-WEST CENTER
New Zealand Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters touted the importance of his country’s connections to Hawaii and the U.S. in a speech Saturday at the East-West Center.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The East-West Center occupies a 21-acre Honolulu campus next to the University of Hawaii at Manoa.