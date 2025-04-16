UH women finish eighth at Big West

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Hawaii women’s golf team finished eighth with a three-round total of 46-over 910 at the Big West Championship, which concluded Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The Rainbow Wahine carded a final-round 299 at Spanish Trail Country Club. Cal State Fullerton won the nine-team tournament with an 881.

Hawaii’s top golfer was Sofina Firouzi, who finished tied for 11th at 7-over 223. Cal State Fullerton’s Kaitlyn Zermeno Smith won medalist honors with a 213.