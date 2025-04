BASEBALL

>> Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Hit his 11th and 12th home runs in a series loss to Georgia, running his RBI total to 41. Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin) mashed his 10th home run of the season in the middle game, running his RBI total to 50 with five in the three-game series. The loss wasn’t the worst news from the weekend, as Nolan Souza (Punahou) is feared out for the season after sliding into third base trying to advance. He is hitting .250 this season with four homers and 22 RBIs, but he hit .354 in his past 10 games. He has committed two errors in 72 games at second base for the Razorbacks.

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Oregon State: Blasted Portland for four hits, two of them home runs, with six RBIs in a 10-6 win. He then slammed two more in a three-game sweep of Cal State Fullerton to raise his season total to 11 with 38 RBIs in 33 games. He is hitting .440 during his second seven-game hitting streak of the season.

>> Nuu Contrades (Saint Louis), Arizona State: Paired hits in two of his four games last week, but his on-base streak ended at 41 in a loss to Cincinnati. He reached on an error in the first inning of that game, but the official streak ended when he went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts the rest of the way. He went hitless in four at-bats with a walk in the next game before heating up again. Counting the literal definition of reaching base, his streak is up to 45.

>> Tyler Quinn (Maryknoll), Utah: Had three hits in a 6-4 win over Brigham Young and scored the go-ahead run after an infield single in the eighth inning to help break an eight-game losing streak.

>> Sean Yamaguchi (Saint Louis), Nevada: Paired hits in three of four games last week to raise his batting average to .313, scoring seven runs and driving in another seven. He was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week for the second time and is hitting .362 in 12 conference contests. Mason Hirata (Waiakea) paired hits for the first time this season in one of the games to raise his batting average to .188.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Vanessa Colling (Roosevelt), Carson-Newman: Earned her first victory when it mattered, teaming with Kat Nelson to beat Tusculum’s No. 5 pair 21-18, 19-21, 16-14 to help the Eagles to their first South Atlantic/Conference Carolinas championship. Carson-Newman was down 2-0 in the match at the time and went on to win 3-2. She had appeared in only one match all season and isn’t even on the official team roster.

>> Cammie Masanda (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Corban: Helped the Warriors to the Cascade Conference Championship and a berth in the NAIA Tournament with an 11-21, 21-12, 15-11 victory at No. 2 in the quarterfinals. She and Danae Stokes fell to Southern Oregon in the semifinals and championship match, but their mates picked them up. Redshirt freshman Kaile’a Ontai (Kamehameha) played an extra match in the semifinals, but it was called off with her team tied 22-20, 23-25.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani), Colorado State: is one of just four women under par after the first round of the Mountain West championship, shooting a 34 on the front nine on her way to a 71. She trails the leader by two strokes with two rounds to go. The Rams are in fourth place, with Lacey Uchida (Waiakea) waiting in the wings as an alternate.

>> Karissa Kilby (Punahou), Florida International: In 13th place after two rounds of the Conference USA Championships after shooting even par with four birdies and four bogeys on the first day and 3 over par on the second day. She is eight shots off the lead. The event ends today.

>> Teal Matsueda (Kalani), Boise State: Sits in a tie for 14th place, six shots off the lead, after the first day of the Mountain West Championships after shooting a 74. She was even par on the 16th tee before two late bogeys. The tournament ends Thursday.

SOFTBALL

>> Lauren Almeida (Kamehameha-Maui), Fresno State: Hit her sixth home run of the season in a 7-3 win over Utah State, a three-run shot in the seventh inning to salt the game away. She had only one hit — a single — in the next three games to drop her batting average to .287.

>> Lorraine Alo (Campbell), Portland State: Went deep for the second time this season in a 4-1 win over Montana, getting four hits and three RBIs in the series. She hits second in the order for the Vikings, behind leadoff hitter Sherreigh Nakoa-Chung (Maryknoll). Nakoa-Chung gets on base 44% of the time to Alo’s .331.

>> Allie Capello (‘Iolani) and Asia Lee (Punahou), Pacific: After going a combined 0-for-5 through eight innings against Santa Clara, the Hawaii girls came through in the ninth to earn a dramatic victory. They both singled in the inning and Lee scored the go-ahead run in the 5-3 ballgame. Lee was hitless in her last eight plate appearances and Capello had one hit in her last 10 chances.

>> Cairah Curran (Campbell), Santa Clara: Had three hits in a game for the seventh time this season in a 5-4 loss to Pacific, driving in a run in the bottom of the ninth but ending up stranded to end the Broncos’ seven-game winning streak. She sports an on-base percentage of .522 with 41 runs scored and 22 stolen bases from the leadoff spot.

>> Jewels Hanawahine (Kamehameha), New Mexico: Earned her first hit of the season after an 0-for-16 start with a double in the second inning of a 6-3 win over Colorado State, her first hit since Feb. 28 of last year. It was the sophomore’s first extra-base hit of her career.

>> Trendee Kahunahana (Kaiser), UC Riverside: Enjoyed her first three-hit game since the second game of the season in a 5-1 win over Cal Poly, giving the Highlanders their first series win in a month. She entered the game hitting an even .200 but raised it to .226 in 40 games.

>> Colby McClinton (Kamehameha), Cal State Fullerton: Had multiple hits in a game for the 11th time this season with two in an 8-0 win over Cal State Northridge. She is hitting .369 this season and .337 in 88 games in his career.

>> Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (Maryknoll), Oklahoma: Blasted her 11th home run of the season in a 2-1 loss in eight innings to Alabama to break out of an 0-for-7 slump that had dropped her season batting average to .371. Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani) paired hits for the first time this month with two singles in the loss and is hitting .321 without an error in 44 straight games dating back to her time with BYU.

>> Braiesey Rosa (Waianae), Oregon: Took a day off from starting behind the plate but still made an impact in a 5-4 win over Minnesota, stroking a pinch-hit single to drive in the Ducks’ fifth run after a 10-pitch at-bat. She had made 20 starts in a row since emerging in February.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Shane Kawakami-Williams (Hawaii Baptist), Occidental: Took second in the 200 meters at the Pomona-Pitzer Invite, covering the distance in 21.69 seconds to lose by just over a hundredth of a second. He ran an uncharacteristically slow 10.88 to finish 14th in the 100 meters and helped his team to fourth in the 4×100.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Mia Shepard (‘Iolani), UC Santa Barbara: Earned her first individual victory of the season by taking the 400 meters in the UC Santa Barbara Open, running it in a season-best 54.15 seconds to beat a teammate who is two classes ahead of her. She took second in the 200 with a time of 24.08, another personal best.

>> Jocelyn Saribay (Waipahu), St. Martins: Won the hammer throw at the John Knight Invite with a heave of 160 feet, 9 inches, just 2 inches better than the runner-up. She took 11th in the discus and 14th in the shot put.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Riley Haine (Punahou), Southern California: Got into double figures in kills for the first time this season with 10 to go with eight digs in a 3-1 loss to Stanford after playing only two sets and not taking a swing the night before. Usual starter Jack Deuchar (Punahou) missed both matches.

>> Micah Nakasato (University), Simpson: Was named the California Pacific Conference Freshman of the Year and first-team all conference for leading the Red Hawks in sets played (79), assists (615) and aces (21) and finishing second in digs (136). Kill leader Akira Davies (Kaiser) was also on the first team. Nakasato had 20 assists in a season-ending sweep by UC Merced and Davies was second on the team with nine kills.

>> Evan Porter (Punahou), Stanford: Finished in double figures in digs in successive matches for the first time in his career, coming up with 17 in a 3-2 win over Southern California and 11 in a 3-1 victory over the Trojans a night later. The freshman has played in 80 sets over 22 matches this season and leads the Cardinal in digs with 152.

>> Harryzen Soares (Kamehameha), Sacred Heart: Dug up 12 shots in a 3-0 loss to New Jersey Institute of Technology, his third time this season in double figures. He closed his first college season with a team-leading 147 digs in 74 sets. Senior setter Cade Trujillo (Kamehameha) had 31 assists in the loss to finish his senior season with 299 and his career with 400.

>> Keoni Thiim (Kalani), Brigham Young: Scored more than 10 points in a match for the first time in more than a month with nine kills and three aces in a 3-1 loss to UCLA. He had six kills on 22 swings the previous night in his return to the starting lineup, but the Cougars lost to the Bruins 3-2.

>> Aaron Velasco (McKinley), Marian: Capped his senior season with a spot on the All-Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference second team in his first year as a libero, finishing sixth in the conference in digs with 218 (2.56 per set). He only had four digs in the team’s final match, a 3-1 loss to Dominican, but is the program’s career leader in matches played with 118 and second in digs with 979. Trent Goo Sun (University) led the Sabres with 22 assists to finish his junior year with 516 for eighth on the program’s single-season list. He is fifth in career assists with 624.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Waiahuli Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii) and Ocean Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Augustana Illinois: Led the Vikings to their third straight College Water Polo Association title with a 10-7 win over Washington & Jefferson. Ocean Akau had three goals, two assists and three steals in the three tournament matches and was on each of the championship squads in a career that has her second in program history in career goals and third in assists. Waiahuli Akao had four goals and three assists and earned her second title.

>> Audrey Dexter (‘Iolani), Azusa Pacific: Had a goal in all three matches last week, including a hat trick and an assist in a 13-12 loss to Pacific, with her final goal bringing the Cougars within a goal with six minutes left. Kohia Rego (Kamehameha) had three assists in the loss.

>> Emma Luna (Punahou), Connecticut College: Had hat tricks in all four of her matches at the College Water Polo Association Championships last week, running her streak to five. She was named to the all-tournament team for scoring 20 goals with four assists in the split of matches, one of them a 12-11 win over Grove City at the final horn. Sarah Nagel (Punahou) had two goals and Jada Keen (Kealakehe) scored a goal and had five steals in the tournament opener.