Scoreboard – April 16, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

OIA East: Kalani at Kailua; Moanalua at

Castle; Kaiser vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field. Games start at

3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua vs. Aiea at Aiea Rec Center field; Pearl City at Waipahu;

Campbell at Mililani. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at McKinley;

Kapolei at Waialua; Waianae at Radford; Kaimuki vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park field; Farrington at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: Three-Way Tie-Breaker Playoff,

Game 2, Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.

OIA: Tournament. Semifinals at Moanalua,

Campbell vs. Mililani, 5:30 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals at Pearl City, Castle vs. Waianae, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 3 p.m. at Hauula Playground field.

TENNIS

OIA: West Divisional Championship, 1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: Tournament, Round 2, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.; University at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH boys Varsity II: Island Pacific at Damien, 6 p.m.

OIA West: Nanakuli at Leilehua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity I-AA, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.

OIA girls: West vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kahuku, 6:05 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Kalani, 7:10 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Vanguard vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH: Tie-Breaker, if necessary.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 8:30 a.m. at Hunakai Park.

FLAG FOOTBALL

OIA: Tournament. At Mililani: Final,

Campbell/Mililani winner vs. Nanakuli/Moanalua winner, 7 p.m. Third Place, Campbell/Mililani loser vs. Nanakuli/Moanalua loser, 5:30 p.m. At Farrington: Fifth Place, Castle/Waianae winner vs.

Kahuku/Leilehua winner, 5:30 p.m.

Seventh Place, Castle/Waianae loser vs.

Kahuku/Leilehua loser, 7 p.m.

JUDO

ILH: Dual Meet Tournament, 5:30 p.m. at Saint Louis.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination

Tournament, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

OIA East: Kalani at Castle; Kaimuki at

Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei vs. Mililani at Central Oahu Regional Park; Waianae vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary School field; Nanakuli at Campbell. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Radford; McKinley vs. Aiea at Aiea Annex field; Waipahu at Kailua; Farrington at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

OIA: East Divisional Championship, 1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: Tournament, Round 3, Saint Louis/University loser at Hawaii

Baptist, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific/Kamehameha winner vs. ‘Iolani/Punahou loser, 6 p.m. at TBD.

ILH boys Varsity II: Assets (PBA) at

Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: Tournament, first round, No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed; playoff, if necessary.

SOFTBALL

PacWest

Tuesday

At Lincoln, Calif.

Jessup 2, Hawaii Pacific 0

Jessup 7, Hawaii Pacific 3

Leading hitters—HPU: Taryn Hirano 2-4; Alexis Oshiro 2b; Danielle Cote 2b.

ILH

Tuesday

Varsity II

At Punahou

Pac-Five 21, Punahou I-AA 5, 5 inn.

W—Nanea Dupont. Note: Tui Tuifua

(two innings) and Dupont combined on a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Leading hitters—P5: Jaelyn Natividad 2-3; Emily Aikau 2 runs; Kylie Oshita 2-3, 2b,

3 runs; Dahlia Gangano 3-3, 3b, 2 runs,

4 RBIs; Kaimana Siu 2 runs; Kate Iida 2-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Iolani Kekahuna 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Quinn Linke 2-2, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Mauiola Zuttermeister 2b; Dupont 2b.

OIA West

Tuesday

At Campbell

Campbell 8, Kapolei 4

W—Lily Perreira. Leading hitters—Camp: Breena Malama 2-3, 2 RBIs; Nanea

Pantastico 2-3, HR; Taylor Mendoza 2-3, HR, 2 runs; Kayla Whaley 2b; Dalexy

Sanchez HR. Kap: Hayden Imai 2-4, HR,

3 RBIs; Skyla Saito 2-4 2b; Kieryn Imai 2-3, 2b.

OIA Division II

Tuesday

At Waialua

Aiea 12, Waialua 6

W—CJ Peneueta. Leading hitters—Aiea: Taja Souza 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cayleigh Naito 2-4, 3 runs; CJ Peneueta 3-5, 2b,

3 RBIs; Nylove Peneueta 2-5, 2b, HR,

2 runs, 2 RBIs; Madison Misaki 2-3, 3b,

2 runs; Wyndie Asing 4-5, 3 RBIs; Jaedalyn Padasdao 2b. Wail: Harlee Dicion 2 runs; Aylia Delacruz 3-4, 3b, 2 RBIs; Irish Crowley 2 RBIs; Aika Guzman 2b, 2 runs.

At Lanakila District Park field

Kailua 18, Farrington 7, 5 inn.

W—Kailee Kalama. Leading hitters—Kail: Shannon Inere 2b, 2 RBIs; Mahealani Alayon 3-5, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kalama 3-6, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Keahi Kamakea 2 runs; Jayda Kekauoha 2-4, 2 runs; Harmony

Kamalani 2-4; Miyah Galdeira 2-4, 3 runs,

2 RBIs. Farr: Trinity Lasit 2 runs; Shaenna Auld 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Manaea

Emelio 2-4, 2 RBIs.

BIIF

Monday

Kohala 14, Pahoa 6

TENNIS

Big West Men

At UH Tennis Complex

Tuesday

Hawaii 4, UC Riverside 0

Singles

Azuma Visaya (UH) def. Justin Lamy (UCR)

6-2, 6-2

Quinn Snyder (UH) vs. Aarav Sane (UCR)

6-2, unfinished

Karl Collins (UH) def. Lucas Suarez (UCR)

6-2, 6-2

Diego Dalisay (UH) def. Lucas Mszyca

(UCR) 6-2, 6-1

Andy Hernandez (UH) vs. Alexey Efremov

(UCR) 7-5, 1-0, unfinished

Tianhao Hou (UH) vs. Ryan Huynh (UCR)

5-7, 3-0, unfinished

Doubles

Snyder/Visaya (UH) def. Lamy/Huynh (UCR)

6-2

Collins/Hernandez (UH) vs. Sane/Suarez

(UCR) 3-4, unfinished

Dalisay/Sohta Urano (UH) def. Efremov/

Mszyca (UCR) 6-2

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity II

Hawaiian Mission def. Hanalani 25-19,

23-25, 19-25, 25-13, 15-10

Boys JV 1

Championship

Punahou-Golf def. Punahou-Blue 26-24,

25-20

OIA WEST

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Kapolei def. Waialua 25-9, 25-23, 25-13

Radford def. Nanakuli 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

Pearl City def. Waianae 25-19, 26-24,

25-22

Boys JV

Waialua def. Kapolei 18-21, 21-19, 15-4

Radford def. Nanakuli 21-10, 21-17

Waianae def. Pearl City 17-21, 21-13,

15-13

OIA EAST

Monday

Boys Varsity

Roosevelt def. Kaiser 20-25, 25-23, 26-27, 25-18, 22-20

Kailua def. Kaimuki 25-19, 25-8, 25-17

Boys JV

Roosevelt def. Kaiser 21-11, 21-17

Kailua def. Kaimuki 14-21, 21-16, 15-13

BIIF

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 20-25,

25-18, 25-20, 25-22

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Three-Way Tie-Breaker Playoff

Game 1

Punahou 21, ‘Iolani 13

OIA PLAYOFFS

Monday

First Round

At Farrington

Campbell 40, McKinley 0

Waianae 25, Kaimuki 6

At Leilehua

Kahuku 20, Aiea 19

Leilehua 27, Kaiser 7

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

At Castle

Mililani 28, Waianae 6

Campbell 21, Castle 13

At Nanakuli

Moanalua 32, Leilehua 6

Nanakuli 30, Kahuku 12

Today

Semifinals

At Moanalua

Campbell vs. Mililani, 5:30 p.m.

Nanakuli vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m.

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Pearl City

Castle vs. Waianae, 5:30 p.m.

Kahuku vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m.

BULLETIN BOARD

Roosevelt High School

Roosevelt is seeking a head

cheerleading coaching. Deadline:

April 28. Send resume to Roosevelt High School; 1120 Nehoa St.; Honoulu, HI 96822; Attn: Athletic Director John Chung or e-mail: john.chung@k12.hi.us.

BASEBALL

PacWest

Monday

At Hans L’Orange Park

Point Loma 13, Hawaii Pacific 8

Leading hitters—HPU: Skyler Agnew 3-5, 2 runs; Noah Blythe 2-5; Daniel

Johnson 3-4, 2 RBIs; Bronson Rivera 2-5, 2b; Tyler Arnold HR, 3 RBIs; Noah Hata 2-4; Troy Harding 2b.

Point Loma 12, Hawaii Pacific 2, 7 inn.

Leading hitters—HPU: Skyler Agnew HR, 2 RBIs; Noah Blythe 2-2.

ILH

Tuesday

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Saint Louis 6, Kamehameha 4

W—Lincoln Pang. Leading hitters—StL: Mana Heffernan 2-2, 2 runs; Chase

Sutherland 2 RBIs. KS: Isaiah Aliksa 2b.

Note: The Warriors had two runs in and the bases loaded in the bottom of the

seventh inning before the Crusaders’

Trycen Kaimiola got a fly out to end it.

At Mid-Pacific

Mid-Pacific 7, Punahou 4

W—Fisher Migita. Leading hitters—MPI: Shawn Loui 2 runs; Adam Kobayashi HR, 4 RBIs; Eli Iopa 3-3, 2b. Pun: Jaron

Lancaster 3-4, 2b, HR; Jake Tripp 2-4, 2b; Jake Hiromoto 2b.

Note: Adam Kobayashi won it for the Owls with a grand slam in the bottom of the

seventh inning. Shawn Loui, the previous batter, was hit by pitch with the bases loaded. Mid-Pacific’s five-run rally started after the first two batters of the inning were retired.

BIIF

Tuesday

Kamehameha-Hawaii 13, Kealakehe 0,

5 inn.

W—Shiloh Santos. Note: Santos (three

innings) and Braden Gomes combined on a one-hitter. Leading hitters—KSH: Justin Kubojiri 2-2, 3 runs; Gomes 3-3, 3 runs; Noah Palea 2-2, 3 RBIs; Santos 2 RBIs; Keagan Pacheco 2 RBIs; Dayton Hanson

4 RBIs.

Monday

Pahoa 13, Kohala 3

Pahoa 22, Kohala 2

GOLF

COLLEGE WOMEN

Big West Championships

At Las Vegas

Sunday through Tuesday

Team

867—Cal State Fullerton. 881—UC Davis. 883—Long Beach State. 893—UC Irvine. 897—Cal Poly. 905—Cal State Northridge. UC Riverside. 910—Hawaii. 936—CSU Bakersfield.

Individual

213—Kaitlyn Zermeno Smith (CSF). 215—Davina Xanh (CSF). 218—Vani Karimanal (UCD), Erin Lee (LBSU). 219—Jasmine

Leovao (LBSU). 220—Louise Dahl (CSF). 221—Katherine Gerbing (UCI), Ariya

Soldwisch (CSUN), Yu Bai (UCD). 222—Zara Ali (CSF).

Hawaii golfers

223—Sona Firouzi (T11th). 225—Varnika Achanta (T19th). 229—Maline Kraus (34th). 235—Emiko Sverduk (38th). 238—Kellie

Yamane (T41st).

OIA

Championships

At Pearl at Kalauao

Final Round

Tuesday

Boys

Team

Moanalua 317-322—639

Mililani 350-342—692

Campbell 368-345—713

Kalani 353-363—716

Waialua 370-355—725

Individual

Isaac Kim (Kalani) 80-73—153

Keola Silva Jr. (Kah) 78-76—154

Gunnar Lee (Moan) 74-80—154

Casey Johansen (Lei) 76-79—155

Cade Huddleston (Kap) 76-84—160

Dylan Sakasegawa (Moan) 82-79—161

Austin Koki (Moan) 79-82—161

Weien Chang (Moan) 82-81—163

Noah Villarimo (Mil) 87-78—165

Kana’i Poyo-Aquino (Roos) 78-87—165

Girls

Team

Mililani 228-227—455

Kalani 255-243—498

Moanalua 261-262—523

Roosevelt 266-265—531

Individual

Kate Nakaoka (Mil) 71-73—144

Ava Cepeda (Kah) 78-72—150

Mariko Yonemura (Mil) 77-74—151

Kady Matsumoto (Mil) 80-80—160

Sora Kishida (Kaln) 82-79—161

Nanami Yano (Roos) 80-83—163

Ashlyn Yorimoto (Kaln) 85-80—165

Mia Nakaoka (Mil) 86-80—166

Kieran Florino (Mil) 82-84—166

Paige Sur (Moan) 90-80—170

Kira Uno (Roos) 82-88—170