Speedy cornerback commits to Hawaii football team

Making the secondary a priority, the University of Hawaii football team secured a commitment from a speedy junior college cornerback.

Ben Drake, who played the 2024 season at Sierra College in Sacramento, said he accepted a UH scholarship and will join the Rainbow Warriors in June.

“What made me pick Hawaii was the relationships I built with Coach PJ (Minaya, who works with the cornerbacks) and the defensive coordinator, Coach (Dennis) Thurman,” Drake said. “The experience Coach Thurman has is something I want to be a part of. I want to be there for the experience and to make a name for myself.”

Thurman, a standout defensive back at UCLA and in the NFL, was the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, among several coaching positions. With the Jets, Thurman coached future Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Drake, who is 6 feet 1 and 180 pounds, is projected to compete at cornerback, a position that is high on the Warriors’ wish list. Cam Stone, who was the Warriors’ top cover defender last year, completed his UH eligibility. Virdel Edwards II, who missed the 2024 season because of an injury, is at full health. Caleb “C-Bo” Brown received an NCAA waiver that allows him to return.

Drake, who grew up in Nashville, Tenn., also excelled on the Whites Creek High track team. Drake ran 200 meters in 21.8 seconds and 400 meters in 48.37 seconds. He also was timed at 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Drake attended Reedley College as a freshman. He then transferred to Sierra College last year.

After being initially contacted by UH, Drake received several recruiting pitches from other schools. But he said UH was his first choice.

“I wanted to feel like I was going to be part of a family,” Drake said. “Coach PJ and the staff made me feel welcome. … We have a real thing going on in Hawaii.”

Drake said he delayed announcing his decision until this week after meeting the academic requirements. Drake is set to earn an associate degree in May.