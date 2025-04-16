Reports: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava headed to UCLA

It didn’t take long for quarterback Nico Iamaleava to find a new home.

Days after Iamaleava entered the transfer portal following a disagreement with Tennessee over his name, image and likeness money, multiple reports indicate the former Vols starter is headed to UCLA.

Iamaleava is from Southern California and went to high schools in Downey, Calif., and Long Beach, Calif., before heading to Tennessee with an NIL deal for $8 million over four years.

But after a season in which he threw for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns, with Tennessee going 10-3 and making the College Football Playoff, Iamaleava didn’t show up for practice last week and eventually decided to transfer.

“It’s the state of college football,” Volunteers coach Josh Heupel said last week. “At the end of the day, no one is ever bigger than the program. That includes me too.”

UCLA, in its first year in the Big Ten with new head coach Deshaun Foster, went 5-7 after a 1-5 start.

Bruins senior quarterback Ethan Garbers threw for 2,727 yards with 16 touchdowns and a conference-high 11 interceptions.

UCLA did bring in a transfer QB, Joey Aguilar of Appalachian State, this offseason. Aguilar passed for 6,740 yards with 56 TDs and 24 INTs in two seasons with the Mountaineers.