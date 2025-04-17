Kauai under flood advisory; snow expected on Hawaii island summits

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

A flood advisory for Kauai is in effect until noon today, according to the National Weather Service.

“At 859 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over windward Kauai,” the advisory says. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.”

The advisory covers Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, Wailua Homesteads, North Fork Wailua Trails, Wailua, Anahola, Moloaa, Hanalei, Omao, Lawai, Wailua River State Park, Hanamaulu, Kealia, Puhi and Kalihiwai.

7:20 a.m.

The flood advisory for Oahu has been canceled.

Radar showed the heavy rain over Oahu has diminished, weather officials said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Oahu as heavy showers continue to drench the island this morning. The advisory is in effect until 8:30 a.m., but could be extended if flooding persists.

Radar at 5:34 a.m. detected rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour over East Oahu, with the heaviest rain falling in areas between Waikiki and Hawaii Kai, weather officials said. Minor flooding is expected on roads, in low-lying areas with poor drainage and in streams.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Honolulu, Manoa, Maunawili, Palolo, Kaneohe, Waimanalo, Kalihi, Kailua, Moanalua, Ahuimanu, Kaneohe Marine Base, Hawaii Kai, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Halawa, Nuuanu, Makiki-Tantalus, Makiki, Waialae and Moiliili.

Residents are urged to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and flood-prone areas until the advisory expires.

Meanwhile, on Hawaii island, a winter weather advisory has been issued for summits above 11,000 feet from noon today through 6 p.m. Friday. A slow-moving upper-level trough is expected to bring 3 to 5 inches of snow, with blowing snow likely to reduce visibility to near zero at times.

The NWS warns that travel to the summits could become very difficult and advises caution for anyone planning to be in the area.

Forecasters say the state will remain in a convective weather pattern with light winds and scattered showers through the weekend. Moderate tradewinds are expected to return by early next week, but lingering moisture could keep showers active, even in leeward areas. Another storm system developing west of the state may bring southerly winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms by Tuesday or Wednesday.