Hawaii’s 2nd measles case confirmed in household member

The Hawaii Department of Health today confirmed a second case of measles in an adult household member of the first case, which was in a child under the age of 5.

This second case was considered a presumptive case after the adult began exhibiting symptoms. The child confirmed to have measles on April 7 has since fully recovered. Both recently returned from international travel.

“As expected, on April 16, the test result confirmed measles infection,” said DOH in a news release. “Because of the duration between symptom onset and test specimen collection, an antibody test was performed which takes longer to process.”

DOH said it has already investigated others who may have been exposed, based on this being a presumed case of measles. The adult is no longer contagious.

Through contact-tracing efforts, health officials have also identified dozens of individuals exposed to one or both cases at various Oahu locations, and asked 10, which had not been vaccinated or shown immunity against measles, to isolate at home.

As of today, DOH said no new suspected measles cases have been reported, and that it continues to reach out to those who have been exposed.

Measles, a highly contagious viral illness, is spread through direct contact with an infected person or through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

An infected person can spread measles to others from four days before developing a rash through four days afterward. The virus can remain in the air up to two hours after an infected person has left the room.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect loved ones and prevent an outbreak,” said DOH. “If you or your ohana have not been vaccinated or otherwise have immunity against measles, please talk with your healthcare provider about getting a dose of the (measles, mumps, rubella) MMR vaccine.”