Motorcyclist, 45 critically injured after Nanakuli collision

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

A 45-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after broadsiding a vehicle in Nanakuli Thursday.

Honolulu police said a woman in her 70s was driving eastbound on Farrington Highway and was attempting to make a left turn onto Lualualei Naval Road when the male motorcyclist, who was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway at a high rate of speed, broadsided her.

The collision ejected the motorcyclist onto the roadway, who was then transported to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The 70-year-old woman remained at the scene and was not injured.

While the investigation is ongoing, police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and speed appears to be a contributing factor of the accident.

