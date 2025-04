HomeAid Hawaii CEO Kimo Carvalho stands in front of a kauhale unit under construction in Mililani in July 2024. Kauhale, based on a village community concept, provide an affordable housing option for the homeless and those at risk of homelessness.

At the center of HomeAid Hawaii’s mission is a man whose life reflects the very values of compassion, resilience and service. Kimo Carvalho, HomeAid’s CEO, brings more than leadership — he brings lived experience. Having aged out of the foster care system and with a mother who has lived with schizophrenia at Ala Moana Beach Park for over two decades, Kimo understands firsthand the human cost of homelessness and housing insecurity.

Rather than allowing hardship to define him, Kimo transformed adversity into action. With quiet strength and unwavering humility, he has dedicated his life to building pathways of hope for those who, like him, have faced life’s most difficult circumstances. His resilience and empathy have become the driving force behind HomeAid Hawaii, ensuring that every project is built not just with concrete and wood, but with heart.

Founded in 2015 by leaders in Hawaii’s building and development industry, HomeAid Hawaii is a nonprofit developer focused on creating deeply affordable housing for the state’s most vulnerable residents. Our innovative model — powered by pro bono labor, donated land and materials, and private philanthropy — allows us to dramatically cut both costs and timelines. While traditional mid-sized developments take 18 to 24 months to complete, HomeAid does it in just four to seven months, ensuring that people in need can access stable housing faster and more affordably.

Through Gov. Josh Green’s Emergency Proclamation on Homelessness and the visionary kauhale initiative, HomeAid has delivered seven kauhale communities across Oahu, housing 203 individuals and counting. These developments, which could have cost taxpayers $15 million at market rates, were completed for just $7.4 million — thanks to innovative cost-saving strategies and strong public-private collaboration.

Despite industrywide challenges such as skyrocketing lumber prices, wage increases and insurance premiums, HomeAid continues to deliver below-market housing. With monthly rents ranging from $250 to $700, our projects directly serve those in greatest need — offering not just shelter, but dignity and opportunity.

Kimo’s story is a reminder that leadership rooted in empathy and lived experience can drive real, systemic change. His commitment to community is evident in every kauhale we help build, every life we help stabilize, and every person we help uplift.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

We mahalo the state Legislature for supporting Gov. Green’s kauhale bill. With continued support, we can keep building more than homes — we can build a future rooted in compassion, equity and aloha for all.

Stanford Carr and Harry Saunders are founding board members of HomeAid Hawaii.