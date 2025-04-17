Letter: Beneficial sprinkler law is breaking the bank

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The law requiring older condos to install fire sprinklers is well-intended and can save lives if there is a fire. However, installations can increase maintenance fees by three to four times.

I have a friend who recently purchased a unit in the Kaheka area near Don Quijote. Her maintenance fees went from $900 to $3,600 per month. Many living there are older, retired people on fixed incomes. This law is ruining their lives — they cannot sell and no one wants to buy.

Something needs to be done to give these owners some financial assistance, or our city will see homelessness explode.

Clark Himeda

Kuliouou

