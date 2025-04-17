Letter: Hawaii island mayor must keep word on TMT

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

On April 9, Hawaii island Mayor Kimo Alameda gave his State of the County address. He flipped from his campaign position of opposing the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) on Mauna Kea, to now supporting TMT.

It appears for Mayor Alameda, county funding — money — now takes priority over protecting Hawaii’s sacred mauna. The same appears to be true in the mayor’s support of a new military state land lease at the Poha- kuloa Training Area.

Money can’t trump the clean air, land and water of Hawaii island, which will be filled with harmful toxins from military exercises. This includes depleted uranium previously found at Pohakuloa. Mayor Alameda, reorder your priorities.

Jim Albertini

President, Malu ‘Aina

