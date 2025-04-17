Letter: Isle ICE arrests, alleged deportations concerning

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons has been reported as saying that he wants the government to get better at treating deportations “like a business.” He wants the deportation process to work “like [Amazon] Prime, but with human beings.”

Our police officers are being asked to cooperate with ICE agents as they carry out this dehumanizing task across the islands. Plain-clothed ICE agents have reportedly been seen hanging around grocery stores and farms on Hawaii island, observing the movement of people, including children, before detaining them. Some have been shipped out quickly to a facility in California, from where they have been deported before they have had the opportunity to make the case for being allowed to remain in the U.S.

Lives are being destroyed, families divided. How is this consistent with Hawaii’s culture of aloha? How are our leaders resisting this?

Dawn Morais Webster

Hawaii Kai

