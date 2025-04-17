Letter: Protect girls and respect transgender students

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I believe Maui Preparatory Academy’s policies are not anti-transgender; they merely protect the spaces occupied by girls. This includes locker rooms, where a lot of young girls have a difficult enough time undressing in front of each other without adding a transgender girl to the equation.

There’s a reason that there are two different categories in sports; boys and girls are physically different. Even in a noncontact sport, if boys played against other boys on a girls’ regulation volleyball net (7-1/2 inches lower), athletes could get hurt. Now imagine allowing a transgender girl playing on a girl’s team using that net height. Payton McNabb, a North Carolina high school student who was seriously injured in a game, doesn’t have to imagine; she lived it.

You’re allowed to love and respect transgender students and also protect the rights of girls.

Rich Kilbey

Kailua

