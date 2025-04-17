Off the news: Tariffs expected to depress isle economy

Hawaii’s economic outlook is increasingly anemic, experts say, as the tariff flurry emanating from the White House roils markets, dampens demand and may lead prospective tourists from the mainland U.S., Canada, Japan and South Korea to hunker down at home.

Projections for U.S. growth in 2025 fell by 30% between March and April — down to a sluggish 1.4% from a good-enough 2% in the monthly survey of “Blue Chip” economists working for well-capitalized U.S. manufacturers, banks, insurers and stockbroking companies. Inflation looks to be on the rise, too. Buckle up.