Hawaii island fisherman Earl “Oa” Hind was still missing at sea as of Wednesday. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday.

The family of a missing Hawaii island fisherman is pleading for the public’s help in locating Earl “Oa” Hind two days after the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search.

Officials said Hind, 42, launched his 24-foot recreational fishing vessel, named Makalapuaonalani after his 17-year-old daughter, for a fishing trip from the South Point area March 7.

Hind was last seen with his vessel April 9 at around noon in the vicinity of Kaulana boat ramp and usually fishes around the South Point area, according to USCG. His family located his truck and boat trailer at the boat ramp, authorities said.

Search and rescue efforts were launched April 10 by the Hawaii County Fire Department, the USCG and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii police launched a missing persons investigation.

USCG suspended its search Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. but Hind’s family has not given up hope.

Makalapuaonalani Hind, Earl’s only daughter, said the public shouldn’t either.

“Ending the search now would be a terrible mistake,” Makalapua Hind said in a statement. “There has been no sign of wreckage. No debris. His 24-foot Force vessel is built to be buoyant, as is much of his equipment. These are not the signs of finality, they are signs of possibility.”

Earl Hind, a generational fisherman, is the “baby” of his five siblings and has more than 20 years of experience navigating the Pacific Ocean, said cousin Malia Bolton Hind.

As a fisherman, Bolton Hind said he loves the challenge of catching the biggest fish or multiple types of fish.

“I’ve been out with a lot of fishermen and they don’t always land a fish, but Oa always lands the fish,” Bolton Hind said. “He’s the one that is feeding our family.”

She told The Honolulu Star-Advertiser he is “fearless,” going surfing in 30- to 40-foot waves or on fishing trips for days at a time.

He is known among the Hind family as having “nine lives.”

“His personality is just so brave,” Makalapua Hind said. “I’ve never met someone so brave like him.”

The Hind family has taken to social media to spread the word. They also created the website findoa.org that lists a timeline of events, tracks search updates and posts details about Earl Hind and his vessel.

According to the website, Earl Hind was diagnosed with a staph infection and was prescribed antibiotics, which “may have caused fatigue, dizziness, or disorientation in the following days,” the website read.

Bolton Hind also said that Earl Hind had just bought a new phone a few days prior and left his charger in the car that was found near the boat ramp.

“He didn’t have an extra charger for that new phone yet, so that is also where we wish he had his old phone with all of its old tracking ability,” she said.

Earl Hind is used to going on longer fishing trips, Makalapua Hind said — his longest was up to five days, according to past fishing crew, she said.

But Bolton Hind said that he always communicated with his father and daughter when he was on a fishing trip.

“Him saying he would be home Thursday morning, they knew it wouldn’t be to the hour, but a few hours later he would return, but he’s always kept in touch with them” Bolton Hind said.

Earl Hind’s fishing vessel has a white hull with a light blue cabin, a fuel capacity of 100 gallons and no radio or GPS locator onboard.

The website also describes Earl Hind as 6 feet, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. It also said the Hind had food — including freshly caught ono — a case of water and a parachute anchor on board.

Since the search suspended, Bolton Hind said the local community has mobilized their own private planes, helicopters and long-range boats to assist in efforts.

“The assets of up-to-date coverage has been extensive, so we have been so grateful to all of them,” Bolton Hind said.

She said the family is still looking to hire planes, boats and crew to assist in the search.

“If anyone does have a boat and crew sitting that has the capabilities, we have the funds to send them out if they are willing and available,” Bolton Hind said.

Family and friends started a GoFundMe campaign Monday to continue grassroots search efforts and “provide much-needed support for the family during this difficult time,” according to the campaign.

As of Wednesday, the campaign raised $70,221 out of its $100,000 goal, totaling about 442 donations.

Makalapua Hind and Bolton Hind said while the last few days have been marked by sleepless nights and long hours of prayer, the Hinds are confident in Earl Hind’s fighting spirit.

“Our family has just built such a strong and faithful, hopeful spirit that we’re just staying strong for him, keeping our faith, and just doing whatever we can possible to bring him home.”

TIP LINES

To provide tips in the search for missing fisherman Earl “Oa” Hind, contact officials at:

>> U.S. Coast Guard’s Sector Honolulu command center: 808-842-2600

>> Hawaii County Police Department, nonemergency: 808-935-3311

>> Detective Donovan Kohara, Area II Criminal Investigation Section: 808-960-3118

GET INVOLVED

Contact information to contribute resources toward search efforts:

>> Email: helpfindoa@gmail.com

>> Malia Bolton Hind: 808-896-7907