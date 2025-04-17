First Hawaiian Bank opens new Lihue banking center

First Hawaiian Bank announced Monday the opening of its new comprehensive banking center at the Hokulei Village shopping center in Lihue. The center offers personal and commercial banking services, along with financial advisory support.

The center, which spans 7,800 square feet, is designed across two buildings, connected by an open-air breezeway and a courtyard landscaped with native plants. The complex includes amenities such as private consultation rooms, and an open lobby for customer service. Customers also have 24/7 access to two no-envelope deposit ATMs, a night depository, and a self-service safe deposit box room equipped with biometric entry.

“At First Hawaiian Bank, we believe in building strong relationships with our customers,” First Hawaiian Chairman, President and CEO Bob Harrison said in a statement. “Our new Lihue Banking Center is more than a branch, it’s a long-term investment in the people and businesses of Kauai, and a heartfelt commitment to being a part of this vibrant community.”

The branch is located at 4454 Nuhou St., Suite 1000, in the Hokulei Village shopping center. Banking center hours are 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

There are currently five branches on Kauai with a total of 38 employees. The Lihue Banking Center will be staffed with 15 employees.