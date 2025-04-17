Rearview: When symphony musicians took on journalists, celebs
Star-Advertiser Archive photos
Above, actor Tom Selleck’s “Magnum, P.I.” softball team played the Columbia Inn Round Table All-Stars in 1983 at UH Stadium. Joe Moore pitched a grapefruit painted white, and it exploded as Selleck hit it. Broadcaster Jim Leahey was catcher for the All-Stars. At left, Honolulu Symphony Musical Director Donald Johanos was as handy with a bat and glove as he was with a baton.
Courtesy Gene Kaneshiro
Members of the Columbia Inn Round Table All-Stars included, top row: Dick Couch, left, Larry Price, Danny Kaleikini, Jimmy Borges, Don Chapman, Jim Hackleman and Donald Johanos. Bottom row: Bo Belinsky, left, Bob Sevey, Joe Moore and Jim Leahey.
