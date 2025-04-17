Day of the dinosaurs

IIZUNA, Japan >> Sixty-seven colorful dinosaur runners zipped through the snow Feb. 22 in Iizuna, Nagano prefecture, for the second annual dinosaur race at Iizuna Connect West, a community center. It was organized by the town’s tourism association to make the most of the weather and revitalize the area.

The costumed runners, who responded to a call for participants via social media, raced in categories for men, women and families.

Participants in the adult categories ran a nearly 50-meter course, picking up apples, a local specialty, along the way. At times bogged down by snow, the dinos struggled to move their legs and short arms, but with heads bobbing and tails waving, they charged on.

“I ran for my son who loves dinosaurs,” said Shigeru Uchiyama, a 34-year-old civil servant from Suzaka in the prefecture, who won the men’s category. “I enjoyed it a lot.”