Ehime peels back curtain on new luxury citrus

By Japan News

Beni Princess citrus fruit, characterized by its succulence and rich sweetness.

MATSUYAMA, Japan >> Sales of Beni Princess, a high-end citrus variety produced in Ehime prefecture, were full swing in March.

The drop-shaped, softball-sized citrus boasts succulence and rich sweetness.

Ehime’s prefectural government spent about 20 years developing Beni Princess by crossbreeding Beni Madonna and Kanpei, popular varieties that originated in the prefecture.

“It’s sweeter and juicier than Beni Madonna. It is by far the most delicious citrus I have ever tasted,” said Kana Takahashi, 28, who began growing Beni Princess four years ago.

The harvest season for Beni Princess runs in March and April. In Ehime, Beni Madonna is usually distributed in November, and Kanpei becomes available in January. Previously, the prefecture had few brand-name citrus varieties available in early spring.

In February, Ehime introduced Beni Princess in Tokyo, where fresh and processed products were well received, and the prefecture plans to boost its promotional efforts.

The prefectural government and other groups hope to produce 2,000 tons of Beni Princess by fiscal 2030 and aim to market the variety at prices equal to or higher than Beni Madonna. The goal is to increase farmers’ profits by developing the new variety into a brand.

