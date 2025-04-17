UH’s Doyle wins Big West water polo award

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii attacker Bernadette Doyle was named Big West Women’s Water Polo Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Doyle, a senior from Auckland, New Zealand, finished with eight goals, six assists and seven steals during a three-game road trip.

She also won the weekly conference award March 19.

The Rainbow Wahine finished the season 18-4 overall and 7-0 in the Big West. They will be the top seed at the Big West Tournament, which starts April 25 in Irvine, Calif.