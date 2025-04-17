Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, April 17, 2025 72° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

Kapolei besties will take divergent paths, to Alaska, Texas

By Paul Honda

Today

Editors' Picks

PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kodie Bagcal of Pearl City and Jackson Cosner of Mililani have been friends since kindergarten and share a common love of soccer. Cosner switched his commitment from an East Coast school and signed with Willamette (Ore.) on Wednesday. Bagcal signed with Pacific Lutheran (Wash.).
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kodie Bagcal of Pearl City and Jackson Cosner of Mililani have been friends since kindergarten and share a common love of soccer. Cosner switched his commitment from an East Coast school and signed with Willamette (Ore.) on Wednesday. Bagcal signed with Pacific Lutheran (Wash.).

PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kapolei volleyball players Katlin Kiko, left, and Leila Paraoan signed letters of intent on Wednesday morning. Kiko will play at Alaska-Anchorage. Paraoan is heading to Tarleton State.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kapolei volleyball players Katlin Kiko, left, and Leila Paraoan signed letters of intent on Wednesday morning. Kiko will play at Alaska-Anchorage. Paraoan is heading to Tarleton State.

PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kodie Bagcal of Pearl City and Jackson Cosner of Mililani have been friends since kindergarten and share a common love of soccer. Cosner switched his commitment from an East Coast school and signed with Willamette (Ore.) on Wednesday. Bagcal signed with Pacific Lutheran (Wash.).
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kapolei volleyball players Katlin Kiko, left, and Leila Paraoan signed letters of intent on Wednesday morning. Kiko will play at Alaska-Anchorage. Paraoan is heading to Tarleton State.