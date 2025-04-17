Kapolei besties will take divergent paths, to Alaska, Texas
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kodie Bagcal of Pearl City and Jackson Cosner of Mililani have been friends since kindergarten and share a common love of soccer. Cosner switched his commitment from an East Coast school and signed with Willamette (Ore.) on Wednesday. Bagcal signed with Pacific Lutheran (Wash.).
Kapolei volleyball players Katlin Kiko, left, and Leila Paraoan signed letters of intent on Wednesday morning. Kiko will play at Alaska-Anchorage. Paraoan is heading to Tarleton State.