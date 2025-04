Scoreboard – April 17, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Vanguard vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 8:30 a.m. at Hunakai Park.

FLAG FOOTBALL

OIA: Tournament. At Mililani: Final,

Mililani vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m. Third Place, Campbell vs. Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.

At Farrington: Fifth Place, Waianae vs.

Leilehua, 5:30 p.m. Seventh Place, Castle vs. Kahuku, 7 p.m.

JUDO

ILH: Dual Meet Tournament, 5:30 p.m. at Saint Louis.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination

Tournament, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

OIA East: Kalani at Castle; Kaimuki at

Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei vs. Mililani at Central Oahu Regional Park; Waianae vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary School field; Nanakuli at Campbell. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Radford; McKinley vs. Aiea at Aiea Annex field; Waipahu at Kailua; Farrington at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

OIA: East Divisional Championship, 1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: Tournament, Round 3, Saint Louis at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH boys Varsity II: Assets (PBA) at

Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: Tournament, first round, Le Jardin vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. at

Kamehameha.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Vanguard vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Field.

TENNIS

OIA: Divisional Championship, 1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASEBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Tie-Breaker Playoff Game

At Central Oahu Regional Park

‘Iolani 17, Punahou 5

W—Cade Nakama. Leading hitters—Iol: Mana Lau Kong 3-5, 3b, 2 runs; Judah Ota 2-3, 3 runs; Chase Thompson 2-4, 2 runs; Treyden Chong Kee 4-5, 3b, HR, 4 runs,

6 RBIs; CJ Taira 2-5; Oni Dawson 2-4, 2b; Ethan Akagi 2-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Jadon Anzai 2-4. Pun: Zak Komeiji 2b, 2 RBIs; Raidan Shibayama 2-4, 2 runs; Jayden Oshiro 2b.

At Mid-Pacific

Mid-Pacific 9, Maryknoll 3

W—Carter Agan. Leading hitters—MPI: Shawn Loui 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Brayden Shizuru 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Adam Kobayashi

2 runs; Caleb Nakamoto 2 RBIs; Eli Iopa

2 RBIs. Mary: Trenton Caliboso 2-3, 2b,

2 runs; Kau’i Kekauoha 2 RBIs; Ayden Keanini 2b.

OIA East

Wednesday

At Kailua

Kailua 7, Kalani 0

W—Ka’alekahi Kuhaulua. Note: Kuhaulua (three innings), DJ Kauahi (one), Zayne Hookela (one), Jayden Hunt (one) and

Rayvin Pagan combined on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Leading hitters—Kail: Kalama Carreira 3-4; Hookala 2-2; Romeo Ortiz 2 runs; Brandon Moore 2-2; Devon Ishigo 2-2.

At Castle

Moanalua 12, Castle 2, 5 inn.

W—Kyler Shojinaga (four innings, two hits, no runs). Leading hitters—Moan: John Ganske 2-3, 2b; Reyn Ikenaga 2 runs; Joshua Clawson 3-4, 2 2bs, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Brayden Kaya 2-3, 2 RBIs; Tanner Nagamine 2-4, 2 RBIs. Cast: Royce Lown 2-3.

At Stevenson Intermediate School

Roosevelt 8, Kaiser 4

W—Kayden Tolentino. Leading hitters—Roos: Toby Nogawa 3 runs; Tolentino 2-4; Bryson Momotomi 2 RBIs. Kais: Jesse Shinagawa 3b, 2 runs; Caleb Hamasaki 2-3, 3 RBIs; Poata Pratt-Faitu 2-2, 2b.

OIA West

Wednesday

At Aiea Rec Center field

Leilehua 10, Aiea 2

W—Tanner Tammarine. Note: Tammarine

(5 1/3 innings) and Jordan Orillo combined on a three-hitter with seven strikeouts. Leading hitters—Lei: Titan Pasco 2 RBIs; Ryden Sasaki 2-5; Blaze Manutai HR,

4 RBIs; Hurley Awana 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs; Dylan Yonemori 2-3, 2 runs. Aiea: Matthew Higa HR.

At Waipahu

Pearl City 5, Waipahu 1, 8 inn.

W—Noah Bernal. S—Ian Wicklund.

Leading hitters—PC: Kawika Mendoza

2 RBIs; Jace Noda 2b.

Note: Five Chargers pitchers combined on a four-hitter. Pearl City’s four runs in the top of the eighth inning were all unearned.

OIA Division II

Wednesday

At McKinley

Kahuku 14, McKinley 0

W—Orion Ramie. Note: Ramie (three

innings), Nehemiah Colburn (one) and Brody Bull combined on a no-hitter with seven strikeouts. Leading hitters—Kah: Ramie 2-4, 2 runs; Cayden Castillo 3 runs; Malakai Vendiola 3-5, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Brandon Tailele 2 runs.

At Waialua

Kapolei 10, Waialua 6

W—Kajih Rego. Leading hitters—Kap: Keaka Alana 3 runs; Skyden Tanabe 3 runs; Caleb Rellin 3b. Wail: Sky Hirota 2-4;

Olan Johnson 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs.

At Radford

Radford 1, Waianae 0

W—Xavi De Alba (four-hitter, one walk, eight strikeouts). Leading hitter—Wain: KamrenJ Atanes 2-2.

At Nanakuli

Farrington 11, Nanakuli 4

W—Thomas Nakashima. Leading hitters—Farr: Nakashima 2-3, 3 RBIs; Paul Hioki Jr. 2-5; Kyle Hayase-Fong 2b, 3 runs; Brennan Daquioag 2b, 3 runs; Zion Vea 3-3, 2b,

2 runs. Nan: Keoki Duarte 2-4.

MLB CALENDAR

July 12 — Futures Game, Atlanta.

July 13-15 — Amateur draft, Atlanta.

July 14 — Home Run Derby, Atlanta.

July 15 — All-Star Game, Atlanta.

July 27 — Hall of Fame inductions,

Cooperstown, N.Y.

July TBA — Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 17 — New York Mets vs. Seattle at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.

Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Sept. 28 — Regular season ends.

Dec. 7 — Hall of Fame and Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee vote

announced, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

ATP BMW Open

At Munich

Wednesday

Second Round

Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 6-2.

Ben Shelton (2), United States, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Luciano Darderi , Italy, def. Miomir

Kecmanovic, Serbia, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def.

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

ATP Barcelona Open

At Barcelona, Spain

Wednesday

Second Round

Casper Ruud (2), Norway, def. Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, 7-5, 7-5.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def.

Sebastian Korda, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (6), Denmark, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Arthur Fils (7), France, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

WTA Porsche Grand Prix

At Stuttgart, Germany

Wednesday

First Round

Mirra Andreeva (6), Russia, def. Erika

Andreeva, Russia, 6-2, 1-0, retired.

Magdalena Frech, Poland, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Ella Seidel, Germany, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Second Round

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Jana Fett,

Croatia, 6-2, 6-2.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Diana Shnaider (8), Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

WTA Oeiras Ladies Open

At Oeiras, Portugal

Wednesday

First Round

Yue Yuan (5), China, tied Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Andorra, 3-3, suspended.

Panna Udvardy, Hungary, def. Lian Tran, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-3.

Elena Pridankina, Russia, def. Carson Branstine, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Noma Noha Akugue, Germany, led

Francesca Jones, United Kingdom, 6-5, suspended.

Sara Saito, Japan, def. Jesika Maleckova, Czechia, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Lola Radivojevic, Serbia, def. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 6-4, 6-1.

Varvara Lepchenko, United States, def. Alevtina Ibragimova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

WTA Open Capfinances

Rouen Metropole

At Rouen, France

Wednesday

First Round

Elina Svitolina (1), Ukraine, def. Jil Belen

Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-2.

Linda Noskova (2), Czechia, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Moyuka Uchijima (5), Malaysia, def. Nuria Brancaccio, Italy, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, def. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Second Round

Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah, France, def. Jacqueline Cristian, Romania, 6-2, 6-3.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def.

Camilla Rosatello, Italy, 6-0, 6-4.

Jessika Ponchet, France, def. Fiona Ferro, Belgium, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

PACWEST WOMEN

Championships

At Surprise, Ariz.

Wednesday

First Round

Hawaii Pacific 4, Academy of Art 0

Singles

Evi Roobol (HPU) vs. Amelija Supulniece (AA) 7-5, 2-4, unfinished

Sayda Hernandez (HPU) def. Estelle

Najean (AA) 6-2, 6-2

Emily Castillo (HPU) vs. Stefani Georgieva (AA) 6-2, 4-4, unfinished

Jayanne Palma (HPU) def. Georgiana Parr (AA) 6-0, 6-4

Rosa Viller Moller (HPU) vs. Paulina Alvarez (AA) 6-3, 2-5, unfinished

Annika Hakovirta (HPU) won by forfeit

Doubles

Najean/Supulniece (AA) vs. Roobol/Castillo (HPU) 4-3, unfinished

Hakovirta/Hernandez (HPU) def. Parr/Georgieva (AA) 6-1

Lynn Kader/Palma (HPU) def. Alvarez/

Maria Casucci (AA) 6-1

Colorado Mesa 4, Hawaii Hilo 0

Singles

Makenna Livingston (CM) vs. McKenna Mountain (Hilo) 2-6, 4-3, unfinished

Devyn Rodriguez (CM) def. Mila Srebro (Hilo) 6-2, 6-0

Jade Brilhante (CM) def. Akari Ichikawa (Hilo) 6-1, 6-1

Delia Maier (CM) vs. Marie Cordonnier (Hilo) 6-7, unfinished

Catalina Ballon (CM) def. Lehua Jordan (Hilo) 6-4, 6-4

Jane Steur (CM) vs. Cami Oyama (Hilo) 6-3, 4-3, unfinished

Doubles

Brilhante/Rodriguez (CM) vs. Cordonnier/Srebro (Hilo) 5-4, unfinished

Makenna/Maier (CM) def. Ichikawa/

Mountain (Hilo) 6-4

Ballon/Steur (CM) def. Jordan/Oyama (Hilo) 6-4

WATER POLO

ILH

Wednesday

Girls Varsity 1

Le Jardin 7, ‘Iolani 4. Goal scorers—LeJ: Norah Dodson 3, Pohai Meyham 2, Eden Waqainabete, Leila Chergui. Iol: Mayasol Camp 2, Capri Matthyssen 2.

Girls Varsity I-AA

‘Iolani 1, Mid-Pacific 0 (forfeit)

OIA

Girls Varsity

Wednesday

Mililani 5, West 4. Goal scorers—Mil:

Kiana Lee 2, Cassidy Pong, Morgan

Russell, Carolyn Diliberti. West: Brooke

Tabigne 2, Ellie Dees, Jaedys Agdinaoay.

Kaiser 14, Kahuku 2. Goal scorers—Kais: Maile Judd 5, Elliana Schiffner 4, Pu’uwai Paresa 2, Malia Judd, Alyssa Tongg, Kiley Freitas. Kah: Lilyanna Newton, Amberly

Kalahua-Fleming.

Moanalua 16, Kalani 3. Goal scorers—Moan: Ellie Dallas 6, Silas Buryak 3, Kailee Takasawa 2, Hana Lilly, Kaitlyn Asiata, Maya Correa Garcia, Rylee Oshiro-Krarel, Giana Gonzales. Kaln: Nellie Stowers 2, Kate Jones.

SOFTBALL

UH schedule

(Record: 25-14, 11-6 Big West)

Thu., Feb. 6 vs. Santa Clara# W, 7-2

Fri., Feb. 7 vs. Saint Louis# W, 5-2

Fri., Feb. 7 vs. So. Indiana# W, 7-2

Sat., Feb. 8 Southern Indiana# W, 6-0

Sat., Feb. 8 Santa Clara# L, 0-3

Thu., Feb. 13 vs. West. Illinois% W, 11-5

Fri., Feb. 14 vs. Utah Tech% W, 3-2

Sat., Feb. 15 vs. Sac. State% W, 2-1

Sun., Feb. 16 vs. CSU Bakers.% L, 2-7

Sun., Feb. 16 vs. Utah Tech% W, 8-6 (8)

Wed., Feb. 19 at Cal Baptist W, 2-1

Fri., Feb. 21 vs. BYU@ L, 3-4

Fri., Feb. 21 vs. Nevada@ W, 4-0

Sat., Feb. 22 vs. Saint Mary’s@ L, 7-9

Sun., Feb. 23 vs. LMU@ L, 4-5

Sun., Feb. 23 vs. SDSU@ L, 0-8 (5)

Wed., Feb. 26 vs. Howard^ W, 3-0

Thu., Feb. 27 vs. Jackson State^ W, 7-0

Fri., Feb. 28 vs. Jackson St.^ W, 10-1 (6)

Fri., Feb. 28 vs. Washington^ L, 2-8

Sat., Mar. 1 vs. Howard^ W, 8-0

Sat., Mar. 1 vs. Washington^ L, 3-8

Fri., Mar. 7 vs. Long Beach St.! W, 6-1

Sat., Mar. 8 vs. Long Beach St.! L, 3-8

Sat., Mar. 8 vs. L. Beach St.! L, 1-9 (6)

Fri., Mar. 14 at CS Northridge! ppd.

Sat., Mar. 15 at CS Northridge! L, 1-4

Sat., Mar. 15 at CS Northridge! W, 4-3

Sat., Mar. 22 vs. UC Davis! L, 4-12

Sat., Mar. 22 vs. UC Davis! W, 6-0

Sun., Mar. 23 vs. UC Davis! W, 3-2

Fri., Mar. 28 at CS Fullerton! W, 11-6

Sat., Mar. 29 at CS Fullerton! L, 0-5

Sat., Mar. 29 at CS Fullerton! W, 6-2

Fri., Apr. 4 vs. UC Riverside! L, 2-4

Sat., Apr. 5 vs. UC Riverside! W, 4-3

Sat., Apr. 5 vs. UC Riverside! W, 3-2

Fri., Apr. 11 at CS Bakers.! W, 9-0 (5)

Sat., Apr. 12 at CS Bakers.! W, 8-5

Sat., Apr. 12 at CS Bakers.! W, 8-6

Friday vs. UCSB! 6 p.m.

Saturday vs. UCSB! 2 p.m.

Saturday vs. UCSB! 4 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 25 at Cal Poly! 2 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 26 at Cal Poly! noon

Sat., Apr. 26 at Cal Poly! 1:30 p.m.

Fri., May 2 vs. UC San Diego! 6 p.m.

Sat., May 3 vs. UC San Diego! 2 p.m.

Sat., May 3 vs. UC San Diego! 4 p.m.

The Big West Championship is May 7-10

at Fullerton, Calif.

Home games at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium

#—Bank of Hawaii Paradise Classic

%—Spring Fling Tournament

@—Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic at

Cathedral City, Calif.

^Outrigger Invitational

!— Big West game

PacWest

At Lincoln, Calif.

Wednesday

Hawaii Pacific 10, Jessup 7

W—Layla Molina. Leading hitters—HPU: Taryn Hirano 2-5, 3b, 2 runs; Alexis Oshiro 2-5, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Tiari Hernandez 2-5; Marshall Marshall 2-4, 2 RBIs; Neva Poulin 4-4, 2 RBIs; Taimane Panganora 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs.

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Sons of Hawaii 19, Yankees 70’s 5

Makules 16, Kupuna Kane 4

Hui Ohana 7, Zen 0

Aikane 16, Fat Katz 2

Golden Eagles 16, Islanders 9

Sportsmen 6, Action 5

Go Deep 17, Yankees 16

Waipio 9, Na Pueo 4

Bad Company 11, Kanaks 8

Lokahi 18, Praise The Lord 17

P.H. Shipyard 6, Na Khuna 2

Firehouse 16, Kool Katz 15

UH STATISTICS

BATTING Avg OPS AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SLG BB SO OBP

Martinez .357 .897 126 15 45 10 0 0 9 .437 23 14 .460 Thomas .269 .747 119 18 32 5 0 5 25 .437 7 21 .310 Ah Yat .282 .834 110 13 31 6 0 4 21 .445 20 26 .389 Murakami .287 .686 108 19 31 3 0 0 12 .315 15 20 .371 McGaughey .336 1.151 107 22 36 8 1 10 30 .710 17 17 .441 Borges .240 .782 100 17 24 5 1 5 22 .460 12 18 .322 Yamamoto .203 .660 59 9 12 2 2 1 7 .356 5 11 .304 Tuiloma .182 .613 55 12 10 0 1 2 9 .327 8 18 .286 Gibbs .278 .768 54 12 15 3 2 0 6 .407 5 16 .361 Cinzori .240 .643 50 9 12 3 0 1 8 .360 3 13 .283 Fidge .189 .495 37 2 7 0 0 1 9 .270 2 14 .225 Kochi .250 .631 36 3 9 2 1 0 5 .361 1 7 .270 Goshi .429 .893 28 8 12 1 0 0 3 .464 0 2 .429 Nakagawa .188 .376 16 1 3 0 0 0 1 .188 0 2 .188 Thompson .182 .490 11 4 2 0 0 0 0 .182 2 5 .308 Telles .143 .286 7 3 1 0 0 0 0 .143 0 4 .143 Kahanu .000 .000 4 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 0 3 .000 Ichimura .000 .000 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kai .000 .000 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Totals .274 .774 1030 183 282 48 8 29 168 .420 120 211 .354 Opponents .280 .781 1038 146 291 50 6 36 136 .444 77 123 .337

Sacrifce Flys: Borges (4), Thomas (2)

Stolen Bases: Goshi (4), Murakami (4) Gibbs (3)

Sacrifice Bunts: Murakami (6), Gibbs (2), Thomas (2)

PITCHING ERA WHIP W-L G-GS SV IP H R ER BB SO

Brandl 3.58 1.31 12-5 23-18 2 111.3 113 60 57 33 63

Kostrencich 3.09 1.33 11-8 21-20 0 111.0 127 54 49 21 44

Fidge 4.57 1.64 1-1 14-1 0 38.3 44 28 25 19 14

Borges 6.00 2.36 1-0 2-0 0 4.7 7 4 4 4 2

Totals 3.56 1.39 25-14 60-39 2 265.3 291 146 135 77 123

Opponents 4.24 1.59 14-25 72-39 3 252.7 282 183 153 120 211

Wild Pitches: Kostrencich (5), Fidge (4)

Hit Batters: Brandl (9), Kostrencich (4)

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity I Tournament

Round 2

Punahou def. ‘Iolani 25-21, 25-14, 27-25

Kamehameha def. Mid-Pacific 25-22, 25-15,

25-15

University def. Saint Louis 25-11,25-15,

27-25

Boys Varsity II

Damien def. Island Pacific 25-9, 25-9,

25-10

Tuesday

Boys Varsity II

Maryknoll def. Assets (PBA) 25-11, 25-13,

25-12

OIA

Boys Varsity Standings (Final)

Eastern Division Western Division

x-Moanalua 11-0 x-Aiea 10-0

x-Castle 10-1 x-Mililani 8-2

x-Kahuku 8-3 x-Campbell 7-3

x-Roosevelt 7-4 x-Waipahu 7-3

y-Farrington 6-5 y-Radford 6-4

x-Kalani 6-5 x-Leilehua 5-5

y-Kaiser 5-6 y-Pearl City 5-5

y-Kalaheo 5-6 y-Kapolei 3-7

x-Kailua 4-7 Nanakuli 2-8

McKinley 3-8 Waianae 2-8

Kaimuki 1-10 x-Waialua 0-10

Anuenue 0-11

x-qualified for Division I Tournament

y-qualified for Division II Tournament

Both tournaments start Wednesday,

April 23

OIA West Matches

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Leilehua def. Nanakuli 27-26, 25-19, 19-25,

22-25, 16-14

Boys JV

Nanakuli def. Leilehua 21-8, 21-8

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Aiea def. Leilehua 26-24, 25-18, 25-18

Campbell def. Waipahu 25-16, 25-20,

21-25, 21-14

Boys JV

Leilehua def. Aiea 21-14, 21-15

Campbell def. Waipahu 21-19, 21-16

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Three-Way Tie-Breaker Playoff

Final

Kamehameha 19, Punahou 0

OIA PLAYOFFS

Monday

First Round

At Farrington

Campbell 40, McKinley 0

Waianae 25, Kaimuki 6

At Leilehua

Kahuku 20, Aiea 19

Leilehua 27, Kaiser 7

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

At Castle

Mililani 28, Waianae 6

Campbell 21, Castle 13

At Nanakuli

Moanalua 32, Leilehua 6

Nanakuli 30, Kahuku 12

Wednesday

Semifinals

At Moanalua

Mililani 25, Campbell 14

Moanalua 20, Nanakuli 0

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Pearl City

Waianae 7, Castle 6

Leilehua 12, Kahuku 6

Today

At Mililani

Final

Mililani vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m.

Third Place

Campbell vs. Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.

At Farrington

Fifth Place

Waianae vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m.

Seventh Place

Castle vs. Kahuku, 7 p.m.