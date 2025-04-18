Egg prices still high in Hawaii ahead of Easter weekend

Hawaii egg prices this month are still high, according to the latest state market analysis, while the difference between local and U.S. mainland egg prices continues to narrow.

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture revealed mixed results in its latest market analysis and news branch report in the week leading up to the popular Easter holiday in April, when eggs are in high demand.

The benchmark price for conventional, non-organic eggs increased slightly by 0.7% to $9.58 a dozen compared with $9.51 in March. The price of conventional mainland eggs, meanwhile, declined slightly by 1.5% to $9.32 a dozen compared with $9.46 the previous month.

“The price range for both local and mainland-sourced eggs narrowed, suggesting more consistent pricing across retailers,” the report said.

In December a dozen local, conventional eggs was priced at $8.87, while mainland eggs were $8.35.

The price of locally produced organic eggs, meanwhile, increased 18.8%, to $12.07 a dozen in the week leading up to the Easter holiday. The price for mainland-imported organic eggs also increased, though more modestly, by 2.6%, to $9.74 a dozen.

“As a result, the average price differential between locally produced and U.S. imported organic eggs increased to $2.33 per dozen, up from 67 cents previously,” the report said.

Industry analysts have blamed the avian influenza outbreak for the shortage of eggs on the U.S. mainland.

To date, no commercial poultry farms in Hawaii have experienced an outbreak of avian influenza. Many retailers continue to limit the number of egg cartons their customers may purchase due to the ongoing shortage.