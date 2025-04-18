Flood advisory in effect for Kauai; snow expected on Hawaii island summits

The National Weather Service has issued a new flood advisory for the island of Kauai and extended a winter weather advisory for Hawaii island summits as unsettled weather continues across the state.

The flood advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. today for all of Kauai due to continued elevated stream levels and an incoming area of heavy showers and thunderstorms, particularly near southern portions of the island around sunrise.

Radar at 4:49 a.m. showed rainfall rates over interior Kauai had decreased to under an inch per hour, but forecasters warned that minor flooding in low-lying areas, poor drainage zones and streams could persist.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding, officials said.

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory for Hawaii island summits has been extended through 6 a.m. Saturday, with up to 2 additional inches of snow expected as a slow-moving upper-level trough crosses the islands. Forecasters warned of dangerous travel conditions and periods of zero visibility due to blowing snow.

The advisory covers the summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, where snow accumulations and icy conditions are likely through early Saturday.

Forecasters say today’s weather will remain unsettled, with afternoon and evening showers focused over island interiors and overnight rain along windward areas. Locally heavy rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms is expected today and with light winds.

A return to moderate tradewinds is expected by Saturday, but lingering moisture and instability could keep showery weather in place statewide through the weekend.

Another storm system could bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to the islands by Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said.