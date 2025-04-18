Lifeguards, good Samaritan rescue 3 teens kayaking off Kaneohe

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards and a good Samaritan boater today rescued three teenagers who got into trouble in bad weather while kayaking near Kipapa Island in Kaneohe Bay.

At about 2:30, a 911 caller reported the three kayakers in distressed, according to an Ocean Safety spokesperson.

Lifeguards searched for the three boys, all age 17, under difficult search conditions, including heavy rains, thunder and lighting, and were able to locate one at about 3:15 p.m. off of Kipapa Island, according to Ocean Safety.

The boy was brought safely to shore at Heeia Kea Pier and Ocean Safety officials were told that a good Samaritan boater had brought the other two boys safely to shore.

The three teens were not injured and did not require medical attention, officials said.

“Ocean Safety strongly advises the public to always check the weather conditions before going out onto the water,” the spokesperson said. “Lifeguards also emphasize the use of wearing life jackets and carrying a cell phone when on an ocean watercraft including kayaks and boats.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

A flash flood warning was in effect on Oahu for much of the afternoon as a storm system passed through the isles, but ended at 4:10 p.m. after rains eased