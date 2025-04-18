Travelers warned to arrive early, not transport ohia during Merrie Monarch

State officials are advising Merrie Monarch and Easter weekend travelers to arrive early at Hawaii airports statewide.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says thousands of travelers are expected to head to Hilo for the 62nd annual Merrie Monarch Festival and its week of festivities, which begin this Easter Sunday.

DOT says additional staffing will be on hand in Hilo for passenger screening, and technicians will be on standby for potential technical problems in preparation for the increased volume of travelers.

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture, meanwhile, reminds travelers of quarantine restrictions on the transport of ohia from Hawaii island to prevent the spread of rapid ohia death, a fungal plant disease devastating native forests.

The quarantine — in place since 2015 — restricts the movement of ohia plants and plant parts, including flowers, leaves, seeds, stems, twigs, cuttings, untreated wood, logs, mulch, green waste and frass (sawdust) and any soil from Hawaii island.

All ohia — even if originally from another island – may not be transported off of Hawaii island. The transport of such items is only allowed with a permit issued by the HDOA Plant Quarantine Branch.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Inspectors will be stationed at the Hilo and Kona airports on April 27 and 28 to collect any ohia material, which will be respectfully returned to the native forests on Hawaii island. Last year, they intercepted 27 lei poʻo (head lei).

Merrie Monarch Festival events kick off Sunday with a hoolaulea (celebration) and continue with the Miss Aloha Hula competition Thursday, followed by group kahiko and auana competitions Friday and Saturday nights.

DOT offers the following tips for air travelers:

>> Plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to your scheduled flight departure to allow sufficient time to park, check in and get through security.

>> Check with your airline on the status of your flight, including any delays, gate assignments and baggage claim area if you are picking up arriving passengers.

>> Consider catching a ride to the airport, as parking stalls fill up quickly during holidays and special events.

>> If using airport public parking garages, travelers are advised to arrive early and allow for additional walking time to the ticket lobbies, as some lots are farther from the main terminal than others.

>> The maximum parking rate for a 24-hour period is $24 for all five of Hawaii’s busiest airports.