Letter: Give tax cuts to working people, not billionaires

Republican leaders in Congress are debating a package that would provide trillions of dollars in tax cuts to large corporations and billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, and they plan to pay for it in part by cutting essential tools for families and businesses. This is not OK.

We already are losing people in this state to the mainland, especially young people. If the tax resolution passes, I believe we will lose more. I have lost my children and grandchildren to the mainland.

Our leaders should make sure the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share in taxes in order to ensure everyone can go to work, raise kids and contribute to our communities. This means advancing a permanent child tax credit and funding social enrichment programs. Our tax contributions aren’t just expenses — they’re investments in the systems that allow all of us to thrive.

Tamra Hayden

Makaha Valley

