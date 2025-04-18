Letter: No comparison between app chat, Clinton emails

On July 5, 2016, FactCheck.org posted results of a review concerning the methodology used to investigate Hillary Clinton’s emails by the U.S. State Department and members of the U.S. intelligence community. The Star-Advertisor would have better served its readers by reposting that report rather than the biased commentary of Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen (“Signal chat’s big takeaway? Trump’s built an effective team,” Star-Advertiser, April 4).

On July 7, 2016, then-FBI Director James Comey told Congress that three emails sent and received by Clinton had “portion markings” — a letter “C” in the body of the emails — indicating the presence of classified information. The State Department said it believed that at least two of the emails were marked in error. The Bush administration had used personal email servers similar to Clinton’s.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s Cabinet used an unsecured app to communicate U.S. war plans, possibly in order to be able to delete their records. There is no comparison.

Ronald Schoenherr

Wailuku

