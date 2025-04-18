Letter: Start with military if looking for waste, fraud

How big must a person’s blind spots be to believe the drivel about government waste? We’ve been given no documented statistical evidence, only a few figures seemingly made up completely out of thin air. If the administration is serious about waste, the first, best and truest place to look is the military. Half of all discretionary government spending goes to the military — nearly $1 trillion — and every year we are treated to frequent reporting on its massive amounts of corruption, overcharging and scandal. The military also is unable to pass the rare audit.

The purpose of this gigantic waste and fraud seems to be mainly to kill people around the world, to protect big corporate interests, or to enrich anyone directly or indirectly involved in the manufacture of weapons.

To eliminate waste and fraud, let’s start there. That alone would be more than enough.

Peter Greenhill

Moiliili

