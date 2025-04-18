Letter: Trump’s tariffs destroy U.S.-China dependence

So Donald Trump has excluded China from his tariff pause. In fact, Chinese imports will now be taxed well over 100% to enter our land, causing real pain and suffering in both countries.

Recent relations between China and the U.S. have not been easy; a basic cause being the challenge posed by a surging China to U.S. dominion in the Pacific. However, political rivalry is balanced by the fact it is happening in a period when the two powers have also become major economic partners. China’s new role as the U.S.’ second-biggest importer has inevitably created a sense of mutual dependence.

Now, Trump’s trade war on China destroys the comfortable partnership and in some Chinese eyes turns the U.S. into an enemy. History tells some tales of economic breaks leading to war. I can only hope for wisdom to prevail.

Noel Kent

Manoa

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter