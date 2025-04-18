Letter: UH urged to stand up for students’ free speech

About a hundred people attended a pro-Palestine rally on the lawn of Bachman Hall at the University of Hawaii-Manoa on May 3, 2024.

The University of Hawaii should be a leader in international relations. I urge the administrators to stand up for international students’ rights to free speech. Do not be cowards as have many so-called prestigious universities elsewhere, which have failed miserably at protecting their students.

A university should be a place where dialogue from young students is welcomed. They have a universal right to speak out for what they want for their future, free from the threat of a presidential administration and other federal agencies.

Daniel Forman

Mililani Mauka

