Off the news: Two measles cases in one isle household

Hawaii’s second measles case in years has been confirmed: an adult in the household of the child who was earlier confirmed; they had recently returned from international travel. The adult had shown symptoms so had been presumed infected.

There’s relief in knowing that this second confirmed measles case was contained within one household, not spread. More relief, though, would certainly be welcome — in the form of people getting the measles vaccination, especially in community pockets and schools where immunization rates are low. Protect yourself, protect others.