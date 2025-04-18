Off the news: Waianae rapid transit program in question

Among seven city projects losing more than $11 million total in federal funds is one that the city should find a way to carry out: planning for a potential rapid transit bus program for the Waianae Coast.

As part of federal government cutbacks, the city lost $4.8 million for “a very preliminary planning study” to improve transit service along the Waianae Coast, from Makaha to the Skyline rail station at University of Hawaii West Oahu. But rather than wait till next fiscal year to reapply for funds — good luck with that — it seems the city Department of Transportation Services could, and should, start tackling this project as part of its core mission, done by in-house planners and staffers.