HPD officer arrested again in violation of restraining order

A Honolulu police officer with a history of arrests for violating restraining orders brought by the mothers of his five children was arrested Thursday for allegedly violating a temporary restraining order.

Officer Ernest-Siosi Fedner Aliksa, 43, was arrested at the Honolulu Police Department’s main station at 10:40 a.m. after he emerged from a disciplinary hearing Thursday.

Aliksa has 12 years of serv­ice, and his police powers remain restricted since a TRO was secured against him in March by his ex-girlfriend. It is HPD policy to place officers on restrictive duty and confiscate their badge and gun after they are served with a restraining order.

Aliksa is scheduled for a May 28 hearing in that case.

“We hold our officers to high standards and expect them to be accountable for their actions at all times,” acting HPD Chief Keith Horikawa told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Since 2023, Aliksa’s ex-wife and mother of four of his children secured a temporary restraining order against him, as did his ex-girlfriend who is the mother of his fifth child.

He was arrested in July on Maui for allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, and has a pending civil matter related to a $30,000 loan, according to state court records.

In a March 3 petition to the Family Court for a temporary restraining order, Aliksa’s ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a daughter, detailed “extreme psychological abuse” and “coercive control.”

Aliksa, who she was with for seven years, allegedly “is renting vehicles to stalk me.”

“He knows my every whereabouts which I believe he has placed a GPS tracker on my vehicle,” the woman wrote. “(Aliksa) can repeat things I say/do on my phone which I believe (Aliksa) has something on my phone to stalk me. I am scared to leave my home out of fear because everywhere I go, Respondent finds me. I am constantly on edge and feel my life is threatened.”

She detailed a Jan. 26 incident where Aliksa rented a white Jeep and “stalked me at my sons’ gender reveal.”

“He was witnessed sitting in the parking lot of Kualoa Beach watching me. On my way home I witnessed the same white jeep follow me, turned onto my street behind me. … I immediately threw my car into reverse,” wrote the woman, who said the driver initially left but returned and parked at the median across from her home and watched her. “He denied being there and told me he rented a black Nissan Altima. Respondent (Aliksa) later admitted to my son that he rented the jeep and was there.”

On March 2, Aliksa’s ex-girlfriend accused him of stalking her at her hula halau practice at Artistry on Cooke Street. While talking to one of her halau sisters, she saw him “peeking out from across the room by the entrance behind the wall.”

The woman asked security not to let him back in. When the woman went to get her car, the security guard and a valet told her Aliksa was there from the moment she dropped off her car, and was seen circling the block in a gray Chrysler.

The day before, March 1, Aliksa allegedly tried to get into the woman’s house, and she drove to the Kaneohe police station to file a formal complaint.

Aliksa “accuses me every single day of having an affair with my ex-husband, with my boss, my sons’ friends, my male cousin, any man in my life. He has isolated me from my friends and family,” his ex-girlfriend told the Family Court. “If I spend time with my friends, he causes drama for them by contacting their other half to make false accusations. Accuses friends of having parties at their house for me to meet guys. Friends stop inviting me over to hang out due to Respondents’ behavior.”

On Jan. 29, 2024, Aliksa’s ex-wife, with whom he shares two sons and two daughters, secured a restraining order against him. She also accused him of “extreme psychological abuse” and “coercive control.”

She accused Aliksa of “gas- lighting” and manipulating their children while navigating their custody arrangement.

On Sept. 13, Aliksa allegedly called his ex-wife’s place of employment, told them he was a police officer and tried to obtain personal information about her pay scale, length of employment and other details.

He told his ex-wife’s company that they had to give it to him because he was an officer of the law dealing with a court matter, according to state court documents.

On June 18, 2023, Aliksa allegedly had a 38-minute phone call with his two oldest children and told them he was thinking of killing himself. His ex-wife said the children were hurt by the call and blamed themselves.

She detailed a profanity- laced tirade Aliksa allegedly sent her through a court- mandated smartphone application on June 28, 2023, where he accused her of taking all of his paycheck.

“How am I sup(posed) to pay rent? Buy food? Put gas?” Aliksa allegedly wrote. “What happens next, (is) on you. You can explain.”

In July 2023, Aliksa was arrested after driving away from fellow officers who were trying to arrest him for violating the restraining order brought by his ex-wife. Aliksa was free on bail, awaiting trial on 18 counts of violating the restraining order in March and April 2023.