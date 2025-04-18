UH loses $30M in federal funds; 36 research programs to be cut
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The University of Hawaii at Manoa community gathered on campus Thursday to participate in the National Day of Action for Higher Education event.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kapiolani Community College student Mau Ha created a message Thursday on a cloth to be sewn onto a quilt during the event.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Jon Osorio, dean of the Hawai‘inuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge, left, and Jamaica Osorio, associate professor of Indigenous and Native Hawaiian politics at University of Hawaii at Manoa, performed Thursday on the Manoa campus during the National Day of Action for Higher Education event.