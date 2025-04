Scoreboard – April 18, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Vanguard vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

PacWest: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 2 p.m. at Vulcan Field.

TENNIS

OIA: Divisional Championship, 1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Vanguard vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament,

Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Pac-Five vs. ‘Iolani, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

JUDO

OIA: Divisional tournaments, East at

McKinley, 10:30 a.m.; West at Pearl City, 10:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, UC Santa

Barbara vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at Vulcan Field.

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination

Tournament, Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, noon at Sand Island Park field; Mid-Pacific/

‘Iolani winner at Punahou, 1:30 p.m.

OIA East: Castle at Kaiser; Kalani vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA West: Waianae at Nanakuli, 10 a.m.; Mililani vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Pearl City at Waipahu,

10 a.m.; Radford vs. Kalaheo, 10 a.m. at Aikahi Community Park field; Kahuku vs. Farrington, 10 a.m. at Lanakila District Park field; Kailua vs. McKinley, 3 p.m. at

Stevenson Middle School field.

TENNIS

OIA: Divisional Championship, 9 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Punahou at ‘Iolani,

11 a.m. Varsity I-AA, Tournament, Semifinals, Le Jardin/‘Iolani winner vs. Punahou, 11 a.m. at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, noon.

OIA girls: At Central Oahu Regional Park, West vs. Kailua, 10 a.m.; Kalani vs.

Kaiser, 11:05 a.m. At BYU-Hawaii, Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 11 a.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE

At Hunakai Park

Thursday

Chaminade 4, Hawaii Pacific 1

Leilani Ama/Grace Talpash (CU) def. Kate

Allan/Dana Nyugen (HPU) 21-16, 21-9

Letizia Cammillucci/Anna Stucchi (CU) def.

Ella Schoene/Lauren Harris (HPU) 12-21,

21-14, 15-8

Mahala Ka’apuni/Nanna Inoue (CU) def.

Lindsey Tapp/Riley Komo (HPU) 21-14,

22-20

Kendall Rios/Kanoelehua Misipeka (CU)

def. Jordyn McCutcheon/Tevia Miller (HPU)

22-20, 21-19

Katherine Michelbook/Rosie Larkin (HPU)

def. Brooklyn Poling/ DeLaney Poling (CU)

21-19, 16-21, 15-12

FLAG FOOTBALL

OIA PLAYOFFS

Thursday

At Mililani

Final

Moanalua 25, Mililani 6

BIIF

Wednesday

Semifinals

Hawaii Prep 12, Hilo 0

Konawaena 41, Waiakea 6

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity I

Tournament, Round 3

Hawaii Baptist def. Saint Louis 25-10,

25-12, 25-15

Boys Varsity II

Hawaiian Mission def. Assets 25-14,

25-18, 15-25, 25-14

OIA

Thursday

JV Tournament

Radford def. Kaiser 25-19, 25-18

Nanakuli def. Kaimuki 26-24, 25-12

BIIF

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Kanu 25-19, 25-16, 25-18

WATER POLO

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity II

Le Jardin 5, ‘Iolani 4. Goal scorers—LeJ: Karly Dias 2, Noey White 2, Pohai Meyham. Iol: Kaheaolohena Miskella 2, Soe Owen, Kendra-Ray Nishikawa.

Wednesday

Girls Varsity II

Punahou 11, Kamehameha 5. Goal scorers—Pun: Isabella Lee 4, Olivia Cluney 3, Emma Kimura 2, Hanalei Nesti, Ano Leafchild. KS: Maxine Chock 2, Leona Gormley, Maile Camaganacan, Brooke

Adams.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Thursday

Varsity I

Double-Elimination Tournament

At ‘Iolani

‘Iolani 7, Mid-Pacific 5

W—Lehua Acoba. S—Tate Uchida (three scoreless innings of relief). Leading

hitters—Iol: Natalie Ching 2b, 2 runs; Hunter Salausa-Gallettes HR, 2 RBIs; Madisyn Ueyama 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Kyla

Estes 2b. MPI: Emi Kano 2b, 2 runs; Chloe Tepraseuth HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs;

Aly Umemoto 2-4; Paige Maeda 3-4, 2b; Kristie Kagawa 2-4; Tara Gojo 2b.

Varsity II

At Sand Island Park

Pac-Five 11, Sacred Hearts 3

W—Mauiola Zuttermeister (four-hitter,

10 strikeouts). Leading hitters—P5:

Jaelyn Natividad 2-3, 2b; Dahlia Gangano 2-3, 2b, 3 runs; Zuttermeister 4-4, 2b, 3b, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 7 RBIs; Emily Aikau 2-3; Nanea Dupont 3b. SHA: Kylee Maene-Kido 2-4.

OIA East

Thursday

At Kaiser

Kaiser 10, Kaimuki 0, 5 inn.

W—Elyse Yoshioka. S—Brooklyn Uegawachi.

Note: Yoshioka (three innings) and

Uegawachi combined on a one-hitter with five strikeouts) Leading hitters—Kais:

Uegawachi 2 runs; Rylee Yamasaki 2b,

2 RBIs; Audrey Higa 2 runs, 2 RBIs;

Lia Hamamura 3 RBIs; Paisley Kuba 2-3.

OIA West

Thursday

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Mililani 7, Kapolei 3

W—Hinano Bautista. Leading hitters—Mil: Kamryn Aoki 2 runs; Ori Mailo 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Emma Parker 3-3, 2b, HR, 3 RBIs; Makanalei Watkins-Villegas HR, 2 RBIs. Wain: River Hawn 2b;

Kendalyn Cordeiro-Felise 2 runs; Kandi Malama-Ahlo 2b.

At Kaala Elementary School field

Leilehua 18, Waianae 1, 5 inn.

W—Breeann Leong (two-hitter). Leading hitters—Lei: Leong 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Haley Sylva 3-4, 3 runs; Ciara Fortuno 2b,

4 runs; Isabella Mercado 4-4, HR, 3 runs,

6 RBIs; Arria Vierra 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Shaleea Ancheta-Ballesteros 2-3; Lily Whelehan 2b; Nalani Freitas 2b.

At Campbell

Campbell 15, Nanakuli 0, 4 inn.

W—Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano (one-hitter). Leading hitters—Camp: Kayla Whaley

2 runs; Fuentes 2-3; Sophia Alo 3-3,

2 runs, 4 RBIs; Taileen Asoau 3 runs;

Taylor Mendoza 3 RBIs; Keyra Fuller HR,

3 RBIs; Shyla Gabrillo 3-3; Breena Malama 2b.

OIA Division II

Thursday

At Radford

Radford 6, Waialua 5

W—Karlee Cordeiro. Leading hitters—Rad: Emma Hoolulu 2 runs; Aubryanna Benjamin 2-3, 2b; Alivia McClure 2-3; Brandie Pahia-Obra 2b; Meghan Castro 2b. Wail: Jadyn Miller 2-3; Irish Crowley HR, 2 RBIs; Sandy Agtarap 2-3; Harlee Dicion 2b.

At Pearl City

Pearl City 38, Farrington 1, 3 inn.

W—Aleia-Lyn Tonaki-Sagucio. Leading hitters—PC: Phoenix Sky Lumabao 2b,

2 runs; Charla Carnate-Tomoichi 3 runs,

4 RBIs; Saunette Oshiro 5-5, 2 2bs,

2 HRs, 5 runs, 11 RBIs; Samantha

Nakamatsu 4-5, 3 2bs, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Maile Oda 2b, 2 runs; Tonaki-Sagucio

2 runs; Miracle Carrillo 2 runs; Harlyn Barry 2-2, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Sadie Deliz 2-2, 3 runs; Lilyanni Mata 4-5, 5 runs,

3 RBIs; Haley Shinjo 2b, 2 runs; Kalli Chung 2-2, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Giselle

Enriquez 3-4, 3 runs, 4 RBIs.

Note: The Chargers scored 27 runs in the first inning.

At Hauula Playground field

Kalaheo 8, Kahuku 5

W—Laiken Waller. Leading hitters—Kalh: Madison Uehara 2-4, 2 runs; Haylee Manoa 2-2, 2 runs; Karisma Langness 2-3, 2b,

4 RBIs; Kaylee Akiu 2-4, 2b; Makayla

Difolco 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Ivi Young 3-4; Riley Franklin 2b; T Kepaa 2b. Kah: Kalena Welch-Hutchins 2 runs; Leacy Mark 2-3; Kulani Welch-Hutchins 3-4; Raeana Wayas-Heffernan 2-4.

TENNIS

PACWEST MEN

Championships

At Surprise, Ariz.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Azusa Pacific 4, No. 8 Hawaii

Hilo 0

Singles

Elias Emilio Walter (AP) def. Jaime Paquet

(Hilo) 6-2, 6-2

Soeren Grandke (AP) vs. Filippo Di Perno

(Hilo) 6-2, 5-2, unfinished

Miha Velicki (AP) def. Agustin Gentile (Hilo)

6-1, 6-2

David James Brownlee (AP) vs. Sergi

Tintore (Hilo) 6-4, 4-2, unfinished

Joan Crespo (AP) def. Yu Jhe Du (Hilo)

6-0, 6-2

Iori Furuhata (Hilo) vs. Brody Bohren (AP)

7-5, 4-1, unfinished

Doubles

Walter/Grandke (AP) def. Gentile/ Tintore

(Hilo) 6-3

Paquet/Coby Pearce (Hilo) vs. Brownlee/

Bohren (AP) 4-4, unfinished

Velicki/Crespo (AP) def. Du/Di Perno (Hilo)

6-2

No. 4 Hawaii Pacific 4, No. 5 Fresno

Pacific 3

Singles

Ravi Nelson (FP) def. Jakub Beran (HPU)

6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2

Mile Matic (HPU) def. Brodie Sodersten

(FP) 6-2, 6-2

Adam Vasir (HPU) def. Martin Ramirez (FP)

6-4, 6-4

Finnegan Heber (HPU) def. Gregor Kliimask

(FP) 6-4, 6-0

Yannick Heitzeberg (HPU) def. Emilio

Seelbach (FP) 7-5, 5-7, 6-0

Sven Bangert (FP) def. Arthur Pery (HPU)

6-2, 6-3

Doubles

Bangert/Ben Cronau (FP) def. Heitzeberg/

Beran (HPU) 7-5

Matic/Heber (HPU) def. Kliimask/Ramirez

(FP) 6-2

Sodersten/Seelbach (FP) def. Jon William

Karlstad/Vasir (HPU) 6-4

PACWEST WOMEN

Championships

At Surprise, Ariz.

Quarterfinals

Thursday

No. 6 Hawaii Pacific 4, No. 3 Concordia

Irvine 1

Singles

Evi Roobol (HPU) def. Sophie Rachor (CI)

6-2, 1-6, 6-2

Sayda Hernandez (HPU) def. Bryn Johnson

(CI) 6-0, 6-3

Jessica Bear (CI) vs. Emily Castillo (HPU)

6-4, 2-6, unfinished

Alicia Da Re (CI) def. Jayanne Palma (HPU)

6-3, 6-1

Rosa Viller Moller (HPU) def. Cheynne

Houkes (CI) 6-3, 6-3

Kristyna Dvorakova (CI) vs. Annika

Hakovirta (HPU) 2-6, 6-1, 5-4, unfinished

Doubles

Johnson/Rachor (CI) vs. Roobol/Castillo

(HPU) 3-3, unfinished

Hakovirta/Hernandez (HPU) def. Da Re/

Bear (CI) 6-1

Lynn Kader/Palma (HPU) def. Houkes/

Dvorakova (CI) 6-1

Consolation

No. 11 Academy of Art 4,

No. 10 Hawaii Hilo 2

Singles

Amelija Supulniece (AA) def. McKenna

Mountain (Hilo) 6-2, 6-2

Estelle Najean (AA) vs. Mila Srebro (Hilo)

4-6, 6-4, unfinished

Akari Ichikawa (Hilo) def. Stefani

Georgieva (AA) 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Georgiana Parr (AA) def. Marie Cordonnier

(Hilo) 6-1, 6-0

Paulina Alvarez (AA) def. Lehua Jordan

(Hilo) 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

Cami Oyama (Hilo) won by default

Doubles

Najean/Supulniece (AA) vs. Cordonnier/

Srebro (Hilo) 5-2, unfinished

Parr/Georgieva (AA) def. Ichikawa/

Mountain (Hilo) 6-1

Alvarez/Maria Casucci (AA) def. Jordan/

Oyama (Hilo) 6-3

BASEBALL

OIA West

Thursday

At Mililani

Campbell 10, Mililani 8. W—Jonah Yacap. Leading hitters—Camp: Christian Maiava 2-4, 2 runs; Rayden Hacoba-Miranda 2 RBIs;

Isaac Lemos 2 runs; Ayden Angeles 2 runs; Vaden Sabino 2 runs. Mil: Koa Marzo 2b; Kaleb Wada 2-4, 2 runs; Ryne Yoshimura

2 runs; Aukai Araujo-Waiau 3 RBIs;

Kamea Chun 2-4, 3b; Jonah Parker 2b.